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Poster of National Theatre Live: Othello
6.6
Kinoafisha Films National Theatre Live: Othello
6.6

National Theatre Live: Othello

, 2012
National Theatre Live: Othello
Great Britain / Theatrical / 18+
Poster of National Theatre Live: Othello
6.6

Cast

Adrian Lester
Adrian Lester
William Chubb
Brabantio
Robert Demeger
Duke of Venice
Jonathan Dryden Taylor
Lyndsey Marshal
Lyndsey Marshal
Rory Kinnear
Rory Kinnear
Iago
Jonathan Bailey
Jonathan Bailey
Cassio
Olivia Vinall
Sandy Batchelor
Soldier
Adam Berry
Official
Adam Berry
Official
David Carr
Official
Director Nicholas Hytner
Writer William Shakespeare
Composer Nick Powell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 3 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 18 March 2012
Release date
18 March 2012 Russia 16+
26 September 2013 Great Britain 12A
18 March 2012 Kazakhstan
18 March 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $33,356
Production Royal National Theatre
Also known as
National Theatre Live: Othello, ナショナル・シアター・ライヴ 2014 「オセロ」

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
8.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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