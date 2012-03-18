Similar films for National Theatre Live: Othello
Verdi: Otello Opera
2015, USA
7.0
Otello Opera
2011, Germany / Austria / Italy
7.0
Othello Drama, Romantic
1952, USA / France / Italy / Morocco
7.0
National Theatre Live: Julius Caesar Theatrical
2018, Great Britain
8.0
National Theatre Live: Young Marx Theatrical
2017, Great Britain
7.0
The Threepenny Opera Theatrical
2016, Great Britain
8.0
Antony & Cleopatra Theatrical
2018, Great Britain
7.0
Macbeth: Rory Kinnear Theatrical
2018, Great Britain
7.0
The Tragedy of King Richard the Second Theatrical
2018, Great Britain
6.0
No Man's Land Theatrical
2016, Great Britain
7.0
As You Like It Theatrical
2015, Great Britain
6.0
Frankenstein Sci-Fi, Romantic, Drama
2011, Great Britain
7.0