Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films White Bird in a Blizzard White Bird in a Blizzard Movie Quotes

White Bird in a Blizzard Movie Quotes

Kat Connor I miss fucking you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Scieziesciez Once there was this... obese man. Some sick fuck had doused him with gasoline and then lit him on fire. And by the time we got to the body, two days later, he was still burning.
Kat Connor What?
Detective Scieziesciez Guy had so much body fat he's like a human candle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kat Connor [narrating] Dr. Thaler reminds me of an actress playing the therapist. And when we have a session, I feel like an actress playing myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kat Connor Because I never saw my mother again, she remains in absence to me. An empty space. An invisible, half remembered ghost. So even now I catch myself thinking that I'm gonna run into her some day. Like I'll be at a stop light, and look over at the car next to me and there she'll be, scowling at me with disapproval. Or I'll spot her across some crowded street, or train station, and we'll run toward each other like one of those cheesy TV movies. She'll hug me like a long, lost lover, then take my face in her long, graceful hands, look me in the eyes and say... "I'm here, Kat. I'm here."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kat Connor [narrating] I was seventeen when my mother disappeared. Just as I was becoming nothing *but* my body - flesh and blood and raging hormones - she stepped out of hers and left it behind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kat Connor I know Phil's not the smartest crayon in the box.
Mickey That is the understatement of century.
Kat Connor That's what I kind of like about him, you know. He's just simple. I know it sounds perverse, but he's kind of like my dad in that way. You scratch the surface, and there's just more surface.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kat Connor God! Jesus, you scared me! How long have you been standing there?
Eve Connors Sorry, I didn't mean to startle you. Well, are you going to answer my question?
Kat Connor What question?
Eve Connors That boy next door. Do you love him?
Kat Connor What are you talking about? It's none of your business.
Eve Connors I don't love your father. I can't stand him as a matter of fact.
Kat Connor What the fuck? Why would you say that to me? Go fucking tell it to someone else!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ukradi moyu mechtu
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more