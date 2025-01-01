Sister Hildegarde Let me tell you something. I have kept my vow of chastity my whole life. Self-denial and mortification of the flesh; that's what brings us closer to God. Those girls have nobody to blame but themselves and their own carnal incompetence!

Martin Sixsmith You mean they had sex.

Sister Hildegarde What's done is done. What do you expect us to do about it now?

Philomena Nothing. There's nothing to be done or said. I found my son, that's what I came here for.

[reprimanding]

Martin Sixsmith Hang on, hang on, I'll tell you what you can do. Say sorry, how about that? Apologize. Stop trying to cover things up. Get out there and clear all the weeds and crap off the graves of the mothers and the babies that died in childbirth!

Sister Hildegarde Their suffering was atonement for their sin.

Martin Sixsmith One of the mothers was fourteen years old!

Sister Hildegarde The Lord Jesus Christ will be my judge, not the likes of you.