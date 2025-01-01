PhilomenaI forgive you because I don't want to remain angry.
Martin SixsmithIts funny isn't it? All the pieces of paper designed to help you find him have been destroyed, but guess what, the one piece of paper designed to stop you finding him has been lovingly preserved. God and his infinite wisdom decided to spare that from the flames.
Sister HildegardeLet me tell you something. I have kept my vow of chastity my whole life. Self-denial and mortification of the flesh; that's what brings us closer to God. Those girls have nobody to blame but themselves and their own carnal incompetence!
Martin SixsmithHang on, hang on, I'll tell you what you can do. Say sorry, how about that? Apologize. Stop trying to cover things up. Get out there and clear all the weeds and crap off the graves of the mothers and the babies that died in childbirth!
Sister HildegardeTheir suffering was atonement for their sin.
Martin SixsmithBecause "human interest story" is a euphemism for stories about weak-minded, vulnerable, ignorant people, to fill in newspapers read by vulnerable, weak-minded, ignorant people. Not that you are.
Martin SixsmithI'm a journalist, Philomena. We ask questions. We don't believe something just because we're told it's the truth. Yet what does the Bible say? "Happy are those who do not see, yet believe." Hooray for blind faith and ignorance.
PhilomenaAnd what do you believe in? Picking holes in everyone else and being a smart aleck? Taking photos whenever you like?
Martin SixsmithI read a very funny headline in a satirical newspaper the other day about the earthquake in Turkey. It said "God Outdoes Terrorists Yet Again." Why God suddenly feels the need to kill hundreds of thousands of innocent people escapes me. You should ask Him about it while you're in there. He'll probably say He moves in mysterious ways.
PhilomenaNo, I think he'd say you're a feckin' idjit.
PhilomenaI'm sorry, Martin, should we pretend we don't know each other?
Martin SixsmithNo no no, it's just someone I used to work with. A spin doctor. I'm trying to avoid them.
Philomena[leans in]I think he needs a good swipe of shite.
MaryHe wasn't too happy the last couple years of his life, working for Reagan. He was pretty messed up about it.
Martin SixsmithThe Republicans withdrew funding for AIDS research because they blamed the epidemic on the gay lifestyle.
PhilomenaRight, because some of them wouldn't wear condoms 'cause they said it spoils the feeling.
PhilomenaWell I didn't see that coming, Martin, not in a million years!
Martin SixsmithWell, I have now seen, first hand, what a lifetime's diet of Reader's Digest, the Daily Mail and romantic novels can do to a person's brain.
PhilomenaI remember that day at the fair. His father made me laugh by pretending to be an old man and I made him laugh by pretending to be an old woman. Now I am one, and I'll never know if Anthony ever even thought about me. And I'll never be able to say sorry.
PhilomenaI was going to ask you, Martin, if it'd be possible not to use my real name when you write the story? Why don't you just call me Nancy. I've always loved that name, Nancy. I have a niece called Nancy.
[hesitates]
PhilomenaOh, maybe they'd think it's her. What about Anne? Anne Boleyn? That's a lovely na-