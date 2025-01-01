Menu
Philomena Movie Quotes

Sister Hildegarde The Lord Jesus Christ will be my judge - not the likes of you.
Martin Sixsmith Really? Because I think if Jesus was here right now he'd tip you out of that fucking wheelchair - and you wouldn't get up and walk.
Philomena And after I had the sex, I thought anything that feels so lovely must be wrong.
Martin Sixsmith Fucking Catholics.
Philomena But I don't wanna hate people. I don't wanna be like you. Look at you.
Martin Sixsmith I'm angry.
Philomena Must be exhausting.
Martin Sixsmith The end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time.
Philomena That's lovely, Martin. Did you just think of that?
Martin Sixsmith No, it's T.S. Eliot
Philomena I forgive you because I don't want to remain angry.
Martin Sixsmith Its funny isn't it? All the pieces of paper designed to help you find him have been destroyed, but guess what, the one piece of paper designed to stop you finding him has been lovingly preserved. God and his infinite wisdom decided to spare that from the flames.
Martin Sixsmith The Catholic Church should go to confession, not you!
Mary And that's him with Pete Olsen. Mike and Pete were...
[embarassed]
Philomena That's alright, Mary. I know Anthony was a gay homosexual. And we've met Marcia, who I believe was his beard. Is that right, Martin?
Martin Sixsmith Yes, that's, that's about right.
Sister Hildegarde Let me tell you something. I have kept my vow of chastity my whole life. Self-denial and mortification of the flesh; that's what brings us closer to God. Those girls have nobody to blame but themselves and their own carnal incompetence!
Martin Sixsmith You mean they had sex.
Sister Hildegarde What's done is done. What do you expect us to do about it now?
Philomena Nothing. There's nothing to be done or said. I found my son, that's what I came here for.
[reprimanding]
Philomena Martin.
Martin Sixsmith Hang on, hang on, I'll tell you what you can do. Say sorry, how about that? Apologize. Stop trying to cover things up. Get out there and clear all the weeds and crap off the graves of the mothers and the babies that died in childbirth!
Sister Hildegarde Their suffering was atonement for their sin.
Martin Sixsmith One of the mothers was fourteen years old!
Philomena Martin, that's enough.
Sister Hildegarde The Lord Jesus Christ will be my judge, not the likes of you.
Martin Sixsmith Really? Because I think if Jesus was here now, he'd tip you out of that fucking wheelchair - and you wouldn't get up and walk.
Philomena I've always wanted to see him in his big chair.
Martin Sixsmith Well, he was uh... a big man. Literally. 6 foot 4, tallest American president.
Philomena You can see that. He's tall even sitting down.
Martin Sixsmith [about Philomena] She told four people today that they're one in a million. What are the chances of that?
Martin Sixsmith Well... I couldn't forgive you.
Martin Sixsmith What you're talking about is what they call a human interest story; I don't do those.
Jane Why not?
Martin Sixsmith Because "human interest story" is a euphemism for stories about weak-minded, vulnerable, ignorant people, to fill in newspapers read by vulnerable, weak-minded, ignorant people. Not that you are.
Martin Sixsmith [frustrated] I asked a question.
Sister Claire You're a journalist.
Martin Sixsmith Yes. Well, I used to be.
Philomena He's a Roman Catholic.
Martin Sixsmith Yes. Well, I used to be.
Martin Sixsmith I don't believe in God, and I think He knows.
Sister Claire Hello.
Martin Sixsmith Oh hello.
Sister Claire I'm Sister Claire.
Martin Sixsmith Yes, hello... I was just admiring your picture of Jayne Mansfield.
Sister Claire No, that's Jane Russell. Jayne Mansfield was the blonde one.
Martin Sixsmith Yes, of course. They were both very big... I mean, the two of them... huge... their careers.
Philomena But what if he died in Vietnam? Or, or came back with no legs? Or lived on the street?
Martin Sixsmith Don't upset yourself. We don't know what we don't know.
Philomena Sister Hildegarde, I want you to know that I forgive you.
Martin Sixsmith What? Just like that?
Philomena Its not 'just like that'... it's hard. That's hard for me. But I don't want to hate people. I don't want to be like you... Look at you.
Martin Sixsmith I'm angry.
Philomena Must be exhausting...
Martin Sixsmith Now why would someone who cared so little about where he came from, wear something so Irish?
Philomena Well... perhaps he played the harp. He *was* gay.
Martin Sixsmith He didn't play the harp.
Martin Sixsmith Phil, how did you know he was gay?
Philomena Well he was a very sensitive little boy, and as the years rolled on, I always wondered if he might be. But when I saw the photograph of him in the Dungarees
[chuckles]
Philomena there was no doubt in my mind.
Martin Sixsmith I was with the BBC but not anymore.
Philomena I just hope God isn't listening to you.
Martin Sixsmith Well I don't believe in God, so.
[gestures]
Martin Sixsmith Look, no thunderbolt.
Philomena What are you trying to prove?
Martin Sixsmith Nothing, just that you don't need religion to lead a happy and balanced life.
Philomena And you're happy and balanced, are you?
Martin Sixsmith I'm a journalist, Philomena. We ask questions. We don't believe something just because we're told it's the truth. Yet what does the Bible say? "Happy are those who do not see, yet believe." Hooray for blind faith and ignorance.
Philomena And what do you believe in? Picking holes in everyone else and being a smart aleck? Taking photos whenever you like?
Martin Sixsmith I read a very funny headline in a satirical newspaper the other day about the earthquake in Turkey. It said "God Outdoes Terrorists Yet Again." Why God suddenly feels the need to kill hundreds of thousands of innocent people escapes me. You should ask Him about it while you're in there. He'll probably say He moves in mysterious ways.
Philomena No, I think he'd say you're a feckin' idjit.
Philomena I'm sorry, Martin, should we pretend we don't know each other?
Martin Sixsmith No no no, it's just someone I used to work with. A spin doctor. I'm trying to avoid them.
Philomena Is that first class in there?
Martin Sixsmith [bitterly] It's just a perk of the job.
Philomena Just because you're in first class doesn't make you a first class person.
Martin Sixsmith He's alright.
Philomena [leans in] I think he needs a good swipe of shite.
Mary He wasn't too happy the last couple years of his life, working for Reagan. He was pretty messed up about it.
Martin Sixsmith The Republicans withdrew funding for AIDS research because they blamed the epidemic on the gay lifestyle.
Philomena Right, because some of them wouldn't wear condoms 'cause they said it spoils the feeling.
[repeated line]
Philomena Well I didn't see that coming, Martin, not in a million years!
Martin Sixsmith Well, I have now seen, first hand, what a lifetime's diet of Reader's Digest, the Daily Mail and romantic novels can do to a person's brain.
Philomena I remember that day at the fair. His father made me laugh by pretending to be an old man and I made him laugh by pretending to be an old woman. Now I am one, and I'll never know if Anthony ever even thought about me. And I'll never be able to say sorry.
Philomena I was going to ask you, Martin, if it'd be possible not to use my real name when you write the story? Why don't you just call me Nancy. I've always loved that name, Nancy. I have a niece called Nancy.
[hesitates]
Philomena Oh, maybe they'd think it's her. What about Anne? Anne Boleyn? That's a lovely na-
[quietly]
Philomena well somebody had that, of course...
Philomena Oh... that's for good luck.
Martin Sixsmith I always thought that St. Christopher was a bit of a Mickey Mouse saint. I used to be an altar boy.
Philomena He doesn't want to see me, isn't it?
Martin Sixsmith Some people have problem to deal with the past... not you, though. But I'm sure he'll come around.
Philomena [repeated] He would've never had this if he'd stayed with me.
Philomena Remember Martin, it isn't their fault. They didn't know Anthony had a different name.
Martin Sixsmith One of them did.
Jane How do you feel about that, going to America with Martin?
Philomena [hesitates] I, uh, I don't know.
Jane I could come with you if you like.
Philomena No no no, you have your work. I'm only worried that Martin would have to go all that way with a daft old woman like me.
Martin Sixsmith I don't think you're daft.
Philomena Oh, go away widja.
Martin Sixsmith Or old.
Martin Sixsmith He's dead.
Sally Mitchell Who's dead?
Martin Sixsmith The son. He died eight years ago.
Sally Mitchell Oh dear. What did he die of?
Martin Sixsmith I don't know, I didn't find out. I'm at the airport.
Sally Mitchell You're at the airport?
Martin Sixsmith Well she just wants to get back, be with her daughter.
Sally Mitchell What about the story?
Martin Sixsmith Well... he's dead.
Sally Mitchell Dead or alive, happy or sad, they're both good. Spin it. Find a story.
Martin Sixsmith Look, if I stay here and she's goes home no one's going to answer my questions.
Sally Mitchell Then keep her there.
Martin Sixsmith What? Come on, she's in bits! It's like she's lost him all over again.
Sally Mitchell That's great, write that line down. You signed a contract.
Martin Sixsmith Are you serious?
Sally Mitchell Yes. Call me when you've got something.
Mary Stop torturing her!
