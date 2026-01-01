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Filmography
Cathy Belton
Cathy Belton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cathy Belton
Cathy Belton
Cathy Belton
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Miss Scarlet and the Duke
(2020)
7.5
The Silver Skates
(2020)
7.1
Hidden Assets
(2021)
Filmography
6
Nocebo
Nocebo
Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Hidden Assets
Drama, Crime
2021, Ireland/Belgium/Canada
5.4
Omerta 6/12
Omerta 6/12
Action, Thriller
2021, Finland
7.5
Miss Scarlet and the Duke
Drama, Crime, Detective
2020, USA
7.5
The Silver Skates
Serebryanye konki
Adventure, Fantasy
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
6.9
Herself
Herself
Drama
2020, Ireland
6.7
The Woman in White
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2018, Great Britain
6.5
My Name Is Emily
My Name Is Emily
Drama
2015, Ireland
Show more
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