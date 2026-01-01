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Cathy Belton
Cathy Belton Cathy Belton
Kinoafisha Persons Cathy Belton

Cathy Belton

Cathy Belton

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Miss Scarlet and the Duke 7.5
Miss Scarlet and the Duke (2020)
The Silver Skates 7.5
The Silver Skates (2020)
Hidden Assets 7.1
Hidden Assets (2021)

Filmography

Nocebo 6
Nocebo Nocebo
Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Hidden Assets 7.1
Hidden Assets
Drama, Crime 2021, Ireland/Belgium/Canada
Omerta 6/12 5.4
Omerta 6/12 Omerta 6/12
Action, Thriller 2021, Finland
Miss Scarlet and the Duke 7.5
Miss Scarlet and the Duke
Drama, Crime, Detective 2020, USA
The Silver Skates 7.5
The Silver Skates Serebryanye konki
Adventure, Fantasy 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Herself 6.9
Herself Herself
Drama 2020, Ireland
The Woman in White 6.7
The Woman in White
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2018, Great Britain
My Name Is Emily 6.5
My Name Is Emily My Name Is Emily
Drama 2015, Ireland
Show more
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