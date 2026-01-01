Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Ary Abittan
Ary Abittan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ary Abittan
Ary Abittan
Ary Abittan
Date of Birth
31 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
15th arrondissement of Paris, France
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Vive la France
(2013)
6.8
Serial (Bad) Weddings
(2014)
6.1
Serial (Bad) Weddings 2
(2019)
Filmography
5.6
Qu'est-ce qu'on a tous fait au Bon Dieu?
Qu'est-ce qu'on a tous fait au Bon Dieu?
Comedy
2022, France
6.1
Serial (Bad) Weddings 2
Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au bon Dieu?
Comedy, Drama
2019, France
Watch trailer
5.5
With Open Arms
À bras ouverts
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
5.6
Last Call for Nowhere
Débarquement immédiat! / Last call for nowhere
Comedy
2016, France
Watch trailer
5.9
The Visitors: Bastille Day
Les Visiteurs 3: la Terreur
Comedy
2015, France
Watch trailer
6.8
Serial (Bad) Weddings
Qu'est-ce qu'on a fait au Bon Dieu?
Comedy
2014, France
Watch trailer
6.9
Vive la France
Vive la France
Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
4.9
Hôtel Normandy
Hotel Normandy
Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree