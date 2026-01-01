Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Eric Elmosnino
Eric Elmosnino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric Elmosnino
Eric Elmosnino
Eric Elmosnino
Date of Birth
2 May 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Suresnes, France
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
The Rabbi's Cat
(2011)
7.3
L'école buissonnière
(2018)
7.3
La famille Bélier
(2014)
Filmography
5.4
Zorro
Comedy, Adventure
2024, Belgium/France
5.1
Champagne!
Champagne!
Comedy
2022, France
Watch trailer
7.1
Vicky and Her Mystery
Mystère
Adventure, Family
2021, France
Watch trailer
7.3
L'école buissonnière
L'école buissonnière / The School Of Life
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Drama
2018, France
Watch trailer
4.8
If I were a boy
Si j'étais un homme
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
6.3
Endangered Species
Espèces menacées
Drama
2017, Belgium / France
7.3
La famille Bélier
La famille Bélier
Comedy, Drama, Music
2014, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
4.9
Hôtel Normandy
Hotel Normandy
Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree