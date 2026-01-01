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Eric Elmosnino
Eric Elmosnino Eric Elmosnino
Kinoafisha Persons Eric Elmosnino

Eric Elmosnino

Eric Elmosnino

Date of Birth
2 May 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Suresnes, France
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Rabbi's Cat 7.7
The Rabbi's Cat (2011)
L'école buissonnière 7.3
L'école buissonnière (2018)
La famille Bélier 7.3
La famille Bélier (2014)

Filmography

Zorro 5.4
Zorro
Comedy, Adventure 2024, Belgium/France
Champagne! 5.1
Champagne! Champagne!
Comedy 2022, France
Watch trailer
Vicky and Her Mystery 7.1
Vicky and Her Mystery Mystère
Adventure, Family 2021, France
Watch trailer
L'école buissonnière 7.3
L'école buissonnière L'école buissonnière / The School Of Life
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Drama 2018, France
Watch trailer
If I were a boy 4.8
If I were a boy Si j'étais un homme
Comedy 2017, France
Watch trailer
Endangered Species 6.3
Endangered Species Espèces menacées
Drama 2017, Belgium / France
La famille Bélier 7.3
La famille Bélier La famille Bélier
Comedy, Drama, Music 2014, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Hôtel Normandy 4.9
Hôtel Normandy Hotel Normandy
Comedy 2013, France
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