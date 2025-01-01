Menu
A Case of You Movie Quotes

Eliot How 'bout this? Visualize writing her a message but then literally do it right now.
Birdie Success is a myth. Love's the only true currency. After all this is done, all that really matters is how and who you loved.
Sam I don't even know... what do you see in me? Huh? And what's to say you won't just take off and leave whenever you want? That is kind of your philosophy, right? When life gives you something better, you just... you take off. Right?
Birdie That's what you think? You think I'm just waiting around till something better comes along?
Sam Well, I don't know. You tell me.
Birdie That was the first time... I've ever told a guy that I love him. Do you know how shitty it was for me to get that response from you?
Sam So, why are you here?
Birdie Because... Idiot... I like you... Whether you choose to believe it or not. So, if you don't think that I know you because I don't know what your fucking favorite dessert is, then please tell me so I can stop imagining that this might actually go somewhere.
Scott It is very clear that this guy is beyond lost and has no clue how to navigate his own actions.
Sam Uh...
Scott And what I like is he doesn't understand how the real world works...
Alan Right.
Scott ...and he's too afraid to show himself to the real world, and these are the seeds of his own undoing.
Sam Oh, I don't...
Scott He's a child. He's wandering alone in the woods... right?... Lost in the ether of his own neuroses. And this is powerful stuff.
Alan Yeah. He's saying you wrote the perfect pussy.
Sam The perfect pussy?
Alan Yeah, the perfect pussy.
Scott Now, around chapter 12... and I'm sorry to interrupt... but it's at this point in the story that it's pretty obvious that I completely side with the girl.
Alan See, for me, it's more around chapters 10 and 11.
Sam How can you say that? There's no real connection between them. It's not his fault.
Alan They were in love. He just wasn't cognizant enough to see it.
Scott Exactly, and now all she can do is accept the fact that he's completely inept.
Alan That's right. He had it. He lost it because he suffocated her with his own fear. In the end, I mean, it's obvious that it can only be one thing, and that's that he's destined to be alone. It's really honest, and it's really simple.
Scott Uh-huh.
Alan He's cut everyone out. He's gonna continue to do that. He's gonna get over his issues with his mom and all that stuff.
Scott He's gonna spend the rest of his life crippled by the fact that he wasn't able to show her love.
Alan And if he did wake up, it would be a lot of substances and a lot of years later.
Scott Mm-hmm.
Alan And at that point, she would have banged half of Manhattan, so he wouldn't want her anyway, so romance or no romance, it's... it's over with.
Scott Yeah.
Birdie My name is Birdie.
Sam Oh, okay. Sorry. Um... I'm Sam. Um... my name.
[clears throat]
Sam Take Pam with an S.
Birdie Oh... so... so, Spam.
Sam You know, the P is silent. It's confusing.
[Both laugh but Jemily sighs]
Birdie I would *love* to continue this conversation, but... I
Sam [interrupts] Yeah, ofcourse. Sorry. Yeah.
[to Jemily]
Sam Sorry, I didn't see you.
Jemily [to Birdie] Large coffee, almond milk, three Sweet'N Lows, two napkins, the name's Emily.
Birdie Nice to meet you.
Jemily [to Sam] Emily like Jemily, but the J is silent.
Sam [chuckles] Actually, Gemily is spelled with a G, usually.
Jemily Is it? Do you know any Gemilys?
Eliot Dude, you are never gonna believe this. A shrimp's heart is in its head. This is fucking tripping me out.
Sam Really, Cheech?
Eliot Yeah. Oh, sorry. You getting a contact high? You gonna be all seizuring out on me?
Sam I don't get seizures.
Eliot Mm-hmm. What do you call them again?
Sam They're marijuana-induced fits. It's a medical condition.
Gary Does she have a pussy?
Sam Can you just tell me where the G is, please.
Gary It's right above the clit, inside the pussy.
Sam There were as many women in this band as there were instruments. That's the...
Sam Sam, Birdie: This was an all male a capella group.
Birdie Oh my god.
Sam Yes maam.
[pause]
Sam It's a... it was a man band, so get it... get it straight.
Birdie Oh, there's nothing straight about it.
Gerard [talking about paycheck] How could someone possibly steal it and then cash it?
Birdie I... I... I don't know.
Gerard Exactly, genius. I stole and tried to cash it. Didn't work.
[throws the check on the counter]
Birdie Great. Well...
