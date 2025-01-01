Scott It is very clear that this guy is beyond lost and has no clue how to navigate his own actions.

Scott And what I like is he doesn't understand how the real world works...

Scott ...and he's too afraid to show himself to the real world, and these are the seeds of his own undoing.

Sam Oh, I don't...

Scott He's a child. He's wandering alone in the woods... right?... Lost in the ether of his own neuroses. And this is powerful stuff.

Alan Yeah. He's saying you wrote the perfect pussy.

Sam The perfect pussy?

Alan Yeah, the perfect pussy.

Scott Now, around chapter 12... and I'm sorry to interrupt... but it's at this point in the story that it's pretty obvious that I completely side with the girl.

Alan See, for me, it's more around chapters 10 and 11.

Sam How can you say that? There's no real connection between them. It's not his fault.

Alan They were in love. He just wasn't cognizant enough to see it.

Scott Exactly, and now all she can do is accept the fact that he's completely inept.

Alan That's right. He had it. He lost it because he suffocated her with his own fear. In the end, I mean, it's obvious that it can only be one thing, and that's that he's destined to be alone. It's really honest, and it's really simple.

Scott Uh-huh.

Alan He's cut everyone out. He's gonna continue to do that. He's gonna get over his issues with his mom and all that stuff.

Scott He's gonna spend the rest of his life crippled by the fact that he wasn't able to show her love.

Alan And if he did wake up, it would be a lot of substances and a lot of years later.

Scott Mm-hmm.

Alan And at that point, she would have banged half of Manhattan, so he wouldn't want her anyway, so romance or no romance, it's... it's over with.