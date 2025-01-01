EliotHow 'bout this? Visualize writing her a message but then literally do it right now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BirdieSuccess is a myth. Love's the only true currency. After all this is done, all that really matters is how and who you loved.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SamI don't even know... what do you see in me? Huh? And what's to say you won't just take off and leave whenever you want? That is kind of your philosophy, right? When life gives you something better, you just... you take off. Right?
BirdieThat's what you think? You think I'm just waiting around till something better comes along?
BirdieBecause... Idiot... I like you... Whether you choose to believe it or not. So, if you don't think that I know you because I don't know what your fucking favorite dessert is, then please tell me so I can stop imagining that this might actually go somewhere.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ScottIt is very clear that this guy is beyond lost and has no clue how to navigate his own actions.
ScottNow, around chapter 12... and I'm sorry to interrupt... but it's at this point in the story that it's pretty obvious that I completely side with the girl.
AlanSee, for me, it's more around chapters 10 and 11.
SamHow can you say that? There's no real connection between them. It's not his fault.
AlanThey were in love. He just wasn't cognizant enough to see it.
ScottExactly, and now all she can do is accept the fact that he's completely inept.
AlanThat's right. He had it. He lost it because he suffocated her with his own fear. In the end, I mean, it's obvious that it can only be one thing, and that's that he's destined to be alone. It's really honest, and it's really simple.
ScottUh-huh.
AlanHe's cut everyone out. He's gonna continue to do that. He's gonna get over his issues with his mom and all that stuff.
ScottHe's gonna spend the rest of his life crippled by the fact that he wasn't able to show her love.
AlanAnd if he did wake up, it would be a lot of substances and a lot of years later.
ScottMm-hmm.
AlanAnd at that point, she would have banged half of Manhattan, so he wouldn't want her anyway, so romance or no romance, it's... it's over with.