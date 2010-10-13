Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Deep in the Woods
5.9
Deep in the Woods - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Deep in the Woods
5.9

Deep in the Woods

, 2010
Au fond des bois
Germany, France / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Deep in the Woods
5.9
Deep in the Woods - Trailer
Deep in the Woods  Trailer

Synopsis

Following the arrival of a deaf and mute vagrant, a young woman, Josephine, disappears from her family estate. She follows him deep into the woods even though she seems to be disgusted by him, but does Josephine want to follow him?

Cast

Isild Le Besco
Isild Le Besco
Joséphine
Jérôme Kircher
Capitaine Langlois
Bernard Rouquette
Docteur Hughes
Mathieu Simonet
Paul
Jean-Pierre Gos
Docteur Corvot
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Timothée
Luc Palun
Coudroyer
Jean-Claude Bolle-Reddat
Jean-Claude Bolle-Reddat
Le procureur
Jean-Marc Stehlé
Le forgeron
Yvette Peyremorte
La femme Coudroyer
Director Benoît Jacquot
Writer Julien Boivent, Marcela Iacub, Benoît Jacquot
Composer Bruno Coulais
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / France
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 13 October 2010
Release date
13 October 2010 France
18 November 2011 Germany
5 July 2012 South Korea 18
11 November 2010 USA
Production Ciné@, Passionfilms, Albertine Productions
Also known as
Au fond des bois, Deep in the Woods, Deep in the Woods - Verschleppt und geschändet, En lo profundo del bosque, Hypnose, Tief in den Wäldern, В лесной чаще, 密林深处, 深山老林, 肉体の森, Im tiefen Wald

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Deep in the Woods - Trailer
Deep in the Woods Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Deep in the Woods

Villa Amalia
Villa Amalia Drama
2009, France / Switzerland
5.0
A Parting Shot
A Parting Shot Drama
2007, France
6.0
The Nightingale
The Nightingale Crime, Drama
2018, Australia
7.0
Deep in the Wood
Deep in the Wood Drama, Thriller
2015, Italy
6.0
Diary of a Chambermaid
Diary of a Chambermaid Drama
2015, France / Belgium
6.0
Suzanna Andler
Suzanna Andler Drama
2021, France
4.0
Never Ever
Never Ever Drama
2016, France / Portugal
4.0
3 Hearts
3 Hearts Drama
2014, France / Germany / Belgium
5.0
Avanti
Avanti Drama
2012, Switzerland / Belgium
5.0
Farewell, My Queen
Farewell, My Queen Drama, History
2012, France / Spain
5.0
Oscar and the Lady in Pink
Oscar and the Lady in Pink Drama
2009, France / Belgium / Canada
7.0
The Good Heart
The Good Heart Drama
2009, Germany / USA / Denmark / France / Iceland
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more