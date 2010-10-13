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5.9
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Deep in the Woods
5.9
Deep in the Woods
, 2010
Au fond des bois
Germany, France / Drama / 18+
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5.9
Deep in the Woods
Trailer
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Synopsis
Following the arrival of a deaf and mute vagrant, a young woman, Josephine, disappears from her family estate. She follows him deep into the woods even though she seems to be disgusted by him, but does Josephine want to follow him?
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Cast
Isild Le Besco
Joséphine
Jérôme Kircher
Capitaine Langlois
Bernard Rouquette
Docteur Hughes
Mathieu Simonet
Paul
Jean-Pierre Gos
Docteur Corvot
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Timothée
Luc Palun
Coudroyer
Jean-Claude Bolle-Reddat
Le procureur
Jean-Marc Stehlé
Le forgeron
Yvette Peyremorte
La femme Coudroyer
Director
Benoît Jacquot
Writer
Julien Boivent
,
Marcela Iacub
,
Benoît Jacquot
Composer
Bruno Coulais
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany / France
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
13 October 2010
Release date
13 October 2010
France
18 November 2011
Germany
5 July 2012
South Korea
18
11 November 2010
USA
Production
Ciné@, Passionfilms, Albertine Productions
Also known as
Au fond des bois, Deep in the Woods, Deep in the Woods - Verschleppt und geschändet, En lo profundo del bosque, Hypnose, Tief in den Wäldern, В лесной чаще, 密林深处, 深山老林, 肉体の森, Im tiefen Wald
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
11
votes
5.8
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