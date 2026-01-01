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Poster of The Merchant of Four Seasons
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Merchant of Four Seasons
7.4

The Merchant of Four Seasons

, 1971
Händler der vier Jahreszeiten
Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Merchant of Four Seasons
7.4

Synopsis

Hans Epp is a self-destructive man who lives a dissatisfied life. He tries to find meaning as a fruit vendor, but a heart attack impedes his ability to work, which turns his dissatisfaction into despair.

Cast

Hans Hirschmüller
Hans Epp
Irm Hermann
Irmgard Epp
Hanna Schygulla
Hanna Schygulla
Anna Epp
Andrea Schober
Renate Epp
Gusti Kreissl
Mother Epp
Klaus Löwitsch
Harry Radek
Karl Scheydt
Anzell
Ingrid Caven
Ingrid Caven
Hans's great love
Kurt Raab
Kurt
Heide Simon
Heide
Director Rainer Werner Fassbinder
Writer Rainer Werner Fassbinder
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 4 November 1971
Release date
10 February 1972 Denmark
10 March 1972 Germany
Budget 325,000 DEM
Worldwide Gross $8,408
Production Tango Film
Also known as
Händler der vier Jahreszeiten, The Merchant of Four Seasons, El mercader de las cuatro estaciones, Le marchand des quatre saisons, A zöldségkereskedő, Branjevec za štiri letne čase, Dört Mevsim Satıcısı, El comerciante de las cuatro estaciones, Frugthandlerens fire årstider, Frukthandlarens fyra årstider, Frukthandlerens fire årstider, Handlarz czterech pór roku, Il mercante delle quattro stagioni, Kauppias kaiken aikaa, O Comerciante das Quatro Estações, O emporos ton 4 epohon, O Mercador das Quatro Estações, O Negociante das Quatro Estações, Продавец четырех времен года, 四季を売る男, Продавець чотирьох пір року, 四季商人

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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