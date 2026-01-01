Hans Epp is a self-destructive man who lives a dissatisfied life. He tries to find meaning as a fruit vendor, but a heart attack impedes his ability to work, which turns his dissatisfaction into despair.
Händler der vier Jahreszeiten, The Merchant of Four Seasons, El mercader de las cuatro estaciones, Le marchand des quatre saisons, A zöldségkereskedő, Branjevec za štiri letne čase, Dört Mevsim Satıcısı, El comerciante de las cuatro estaciones, Frugthandlerens fire årstider, Frukthandlarens fyra årstider, Frukthandlerens fire årstider, Handlarz czterech pór roku, Il mercante delle quattro stagioni, Kauppias kaiken aikaa, O Comerciante das Quatro Estações, O emporos ton 4 epohon, O Mercador das Quatro Estações, O Negociante das Quatro Estações, Продавец четырех времен года, 四季を売る男, Продавець чотирьох пір року, 四季商人
Film rating
7.4
Rate12 votes
7.3IMDb
Quotes
[repeated line]
Hans EppFresh pears!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.