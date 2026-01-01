Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marne Maitland Marne Maitland
Kinoafisha Persons Marne Maitland

Marne Maitland

Marne Maitland

Date of Birth
1 May 1920
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
1 December 1991
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Roma 7.2
Roma (1972)
Una vita scellerata 7.2
Una vita scellerata (1990)
Lord Jim 6.7
Lord Jim (1965)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Una vita scellerata 7.2
Una vita scellerata Una Vita scellerata
Drama, History 1990, Italy / France / Germany
Roma 7.3
Roma Roma
Drama, Comedy 1972, Italy / France
Lord Jim 6.7
Lord Jim Lord Jim
Adventure, Drama, Romantic 1965, Great Britain / USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more