Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marne Maitland
Marne Maitland
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marne Maitland
Marne Maitland
Marne Maitland
Date of Birth
1 May 1920
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
1 December 1991
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
Roma
(1972)
7.2
Una vita scellerata
(1990)
6.7
Lord Jim
(1965)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
1990
1972
1965
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.2
Una vita scellerata
Una Vita scellerata
Drama, History
1990, Italy / France / Germany
7.3
Roma
Roma
Drama, Comedy
1972, Italy / France
6.7
Lord Jim
Lord Jim
Adventure, Drama, Romantic
1965, Great Britain / USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree