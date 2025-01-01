Imperator Furiosa I can't wait for them to see it.

Keeper of the Seeds See? See what?

Imperator Furiosa Home. The Green Place.

The Vuvalini But if you came from the west... you passed it.

The Dag The crows. That creepy place with all the crows.

The Vuvalini The soil...

Keeper of the Seeds We had to get out.

The Vuvalini We had no water and...

Keeper of the Seeds The water was filth.

The Vuvalini It was poisoned.

The Vuvalini It was sour.

The Vuvalini And then the crows came.

[voices begin to overlap]

The Vuvalini We couldn't grow anything.

Toast Where are the others?

The Vuvalini What others?

Toast The Many Mothers.