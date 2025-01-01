Corpus Colossus
[looking through a telescope, to Immortan Joe]
Hey pa - you know about this?
[Joe and Rictus Erectus walk over to him]
Corpus Colossus
Your produce ain't goin' to Gas Town... She's gone offroad, into hostile territory.
[Joe looks through the telescope, then runs off, agitated]
Rictus Erectus
Why would she do that, Dad?
Rictus Erectus
[trying to look through Corpus' telescope]
Lemme see! Lemme see!
Corpus Colossus
Rictus!
Rictus Erectus
I wanna see!
Corpus Colossus
Rictus. Go see what's agitatin' Dad!