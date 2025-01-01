Menu
Kinoafisha Films Mad Max: Fury Road Mad Max: Fury Road Movie Quotes

Mad Max: Fury Road Movie Quotes

Nux [In the midst of a massive, violent sandstorm, after witnessing his fellow War Boys sucked off the War Rig into a vortex] Oh, what a day... what a lovely day!
Max Rockatansky You know, hope is a mistake. If you can't fix what's broken, you'll, uh... you'll go insane.
Nux I live, I die. I LIVE AGAIN!
Nux [last words] Witness me.
[first lines]
Max Rockatansky [Narrating] My name is Max. My world is fire and blood. Once, I was a cop. A road warrior searching for a righteous cause. As the world fell, each of us in our own way was broken. It was hard to know who was more crazy... me... or everyone else.
Nux If I'm gonna die, I'm gonna die historic on the Fury Road!
Immortan Joe Ah, mediocre!
Toast What are you doing?
The Dag Praying.
Toast To who?
The Dag Anyone who's listening.
[from trailer]
Max Rockatansky My name is Max. My world is fire. And blood.
Narrator "Where must we go... we who wander this Wasteland in search of our better selves?" -The First History Man
Immortan Joe Do not, my friends, become addicted to water. It will take hold of you, and you will resent its absence!
Max Rockatansky I am the one that runs from both the living and the dead. Hunted by scavengers, haunted by those I could not protect. So I exist in this wasteland, reduced to one instinct: survive.
The Bullet Farmer I am the scales of justice! Conductor of the choir of death! Sing, brother Heckler! Sing, brother Koch! Sing, brothers! Sing! SING!
[the Mechanic performs a C-section on Angharad]
The Organic Mechanic Crying shame. Another month, could have been your viable human.
Immortan Joe Was it a male?
The Organic Mechanic Your A1 alpha prime.
[cuts the umbilical cord and twirls it between his fingers]
The Organic Mechanic Hey, Rictus?
Rictus Erectus Yeah?
The Organic Mechanic You lost a baby brother. Perfect in every way.
Rictus Erectus I had a baby brother! I had a little baby brother! And he was perfect! Perfect in every way!
Imperator Furiosa You never gonna have a better chance.
Max Rockatansky At what?
Imperator Furiosa Redemption.
Max Rockatansky Max. My name is Max. That's my name.
Nux Immortan, if I can get onto the rig, there's a way inside.
Immortan Joe What is your name?
Nux It's Nux. I'll pike her in the spine, keep her breathing for you.
Immortan Joe No!
[gives Nux a revolver]
Immortan Joe Put a bullet in her skull. Stop the rig. Return my treasures to me and I myself will carry you to the gates of Valhalla.
Nux Am I awaited?
Immortan Joe [sprays Nux's mouth with chrome spray paint] You will ride eternal, shiny and chrome.
Max Rockatansky Here they come again... worming their way into the black matter of my brain. I tell myself, they cannot touch me. They are long dead.
Capable We are not things. We are not things!
Max Rockatansky How much more can they take from me? They got my blood, now it's my car!
Imperator Furiosa And how exactly do we take the Citadel, assuming we're still alive by then?
Toast If we can block the pass, it'll be easy. All that's left are his War Pups, and War Boys too sick to fight.
Capable And we'll be with Nux. He's a War Boy. He'll be bringing us home, bringing back what's stolen, like he's supposed to.
[Everyone turns to look at Nux]
Nux Yeah... feels like hope.
Nux Immortan! Immortan Joe!
[Immortan Joe turns and looks at Nux]
Nux He looked at me. He looked right at me.
Slit He looked at your blood bag.
Nux He turned his head. He looked me straight in the eye.
Slit He was scanning the horizon.
Nux No, I am awaited. I am awaited in Valhalla!
Imperator Furiosa How does it feel?
The Splendid Angharad It hurts.
Imperator Furiosa Out here, everything hurts. You wanna get through this? Do as I say. Now pick up what you can and run.
The Dag [about Max] He's a crazy smeg who eats schlanger!
[Max proposes turning back and claiming the Citadel]
Keeper of the Seeds I like this plan... we could start again, just like the old days!
Max Rockatansky Look, it'll be a hard day.
[points to the horizon]
Max Rockatansky But I guarantee you that a hundred and sixty days ride that way... there's nothing but salt.
[points back]
Max Rockatansky At least that way we might be able to... together... come across some kind of redemption.
[He holds out his hand. After a pause, Furiosa takes it and clasps tight]
Nux We're not to blame!
The Splendid Angharad Then who killed the World?
Imperator Furiosa [to Immortan Joe] Remember me?
[Throws Joe's mask hose into the rear wheels of his vehicle, tearing off his lower face and killing him instantly]
Max Rockatansky [pointing at his Interceptor car being driven by a War Boy] That's mine!
Max Rockatansky [to Nux] That's *my jacket...!*
Nux I never thought I'd do something as shine as that.
[from trailer]
Immortan Joe Everybody has gone out their mind. You're not the only one, Max.
Capable [looks down and sees Nux, gasps quietly] What are you doing here?
Nux [Sobbing] He saw it. He saw it all. My own bloodbag driving the rig that killed her.
[Nux begins banging his head]
Capable Stop doing that! Shh. Stop.
Nux Three times the gates were opened to me.
Capable What gates?
Nux I was awaited in Valhalla. They were calling my name. I should be walking with the Immorta, mcfeasting with the heroes of all time.
Capable [lies down next to him] I'd say it was your manifest destiny not to.
Nux I thought I was being spared for something great. I got to... drive a pursuit vehicle. For a while even Larry and Barry stopped chewing on my windpipe.
Capable Who are Larry and Barry?
Nux My mates.
[Points at his neck tumors]
Nux Larry and Barry. If they don't get me, then the night fevers will.
Imperator Furiosa FOOL!
Max Rockatansky Have you done this before?
Imperator Furiosa Many times.
[Max appears and heads off Furiosa, the Wives, and the Vuvalini. They brake to a stop, and Max shows Furiosa a map]
Max Rockatansky [points to the Citadel] All right. This is your way home.
Imperator Furiosa [incredulous] We go back?
Max Rockatansky Mmm.
Toast [incredulous] Back?
Max Rockatansky Yeah.
The Dag I thought you weren't insane anymore.
Toast [Max returns after killing the Bullet Farmer] Are you hurt?
Max Rockatansky Huh?
Toast You're bleeding.
Imperator Furiosa That's not his blood.
Toast [counting their remaining bullets] Well, we've only got four for big boy here, so he's all but useless.
[holds up a tiny derringer]
Toast But we can squirt off this little pinkie a raunchy twenty-nine times.
The Dag Angharad used to call them anti-seed.
Cheedo the Fragile Plant one and watch something die.
🧡
Max Rockatansky CONFUCAMUS!
Imperator Furiosa Hey. What's your name? What do I call you?
Max Rockatansky Does it matter?
Imperator Furiosa Fine. When I yell "fool," you drive out of here as fast as you can.
Max Rockatansky That's my head!
The Bullet Farmer [while firing two sub-machine guns at the War Rig] Sing, Brother Heckler! Sing, Brother Koch! Sing, brothers! Sing! SING!
The Bullet Farmer All this over a family squabble... healthy babies...
[spits]
[after Furiosa's shot shatters his vehicle's searchlight]
The Bullet Farmer Hold up a flare!
Red Flare Warrior I am holding a flare!
The Bullet Farmer [opens his eyes wide] Closer!
Red Flare Warrior It's right in front of your eyes!
[realizing he is blind, the Farmer screams]
The Dag [to her belly] Stay right where you are, little Joe. Kind of lost its novelty out here.
Keeper of the Seeds You having a baby?
The Dag Warlord Junior... gonna be so ugly.
Keeper of the Seeds It could be a girl.
[pause]
The Dag You kill people with that, do ya?
Keeper of the Seeds Killed everyone I ever met out here. Headshots, all of them. Snap! Right in the medulla.
The Dag Thought somehow you girls were above all that.
Keeper of the Seeds [after a pause] Come here. Take a peek.
The Dag [gasping] Seeds.
Keeper of the Seeds These are from home. Heirlooms, the real thing. I plant one every chance I get.
The Dag Where?
Keeper of the Seeds So far nothing's took. Earth's too sour.
The Dag Ah, so many different kinds.
Keeper of the Seeds Trees, flowers, fruit. Back then everyone had their fill. Back then there was no need to snap anybody.
The Vuvalini What's there to find at the Citadel?
Max Rockatansky Green.
Toast And water. There's a ridiculous amount of clear water. And a lot of crops.
The Dag It's got everything you need, as long as you're not afraid of heights.
Keeper of the Seeds Where does the water come from?
Toast [re: Immortan Joe] He pumps it up from deep within the earth. He calls it "Aqua Cola" and claims it all for himself.
The Dag And because he owns it, he owns all of us.
Keeper of the Seeds I don't like him already.
Slit By my deeds I honour him, V8.
The Dag Angharad, is that just the wind or is it some furious vexation?
The People Eater We are down 30,000 units of gasoline, 19 canisters of nitro, 12 assault bikes, 7 pursuit vehicles: the deficit mounts, and now sir, you have us stuck in a quagmire!
Keeper of the Seeds Here we go, girls!
The Valkyrie It'll take two weeks to skirt the wall of mountains.
Max Rockatansky No. I suggest we go back the same way we came. Through the canyon.
Toast [after a pause] It's open - we know that, right? He brought all his war parties through.
Max Rockatansky So we take the War Rig and charge it right through the middle of them. We can decouple the tanker at the pass, shut it off behind us.
Keeper of the Seeds [she and the Dag make the same gesture] Kaboom!
[laughter]
Miss Giddy [holding Immortan Joe at gunpoint with a shotgun] They are not your property!
Immortan Joe Miss Giddy!
Miss Giddy You cannot own a human being! Sooner or later, someone pushes back!
Immortan Joe WHERE IS SHE TAKING THEM?
Miss Giddy She didn't take them, they begged her to go!
Immortan Joe [points the shotgun away and grabs Miss Giddy] ... Where is she taking them?
Miss Giddy A long way from you!
[Immortan Joe takes Miss Giddy away]
Immortan Joe I am your redeemer. It is by my hand you will rise from the ashes of this world.
Nux There's high ground, just beyond that thing.
Capable He means the tree.
Nux Yeah, tree!
[Max and Furiosa come across a naked woman screaming and crying in a cage]
Max Rockatansky Uh-uh. That's bait.
Imperator Furiosa Stay in the rig.
Nux I am the man... who grabs the sun... RIDING TO VALHALLA!
[turns to Max]
Nux WITNESS ME, BLOOD BAG!
[sprays lips with chrome spray paint]
Nux WITNESS!
The Dag [to Immortan Joe] Schlanger!
Imperator Furiosa [to Max] DRIVE!
Max Rockatansky Hey - you need to take the War Rig half a klick down the track.
Imperator Furiosa What if you're not back by the time the engines are cooled?
Max Rockatansky [looks back, then shrugs] Well, you keep movin'.
[heads off towards the Bullet Farmer's gunfire]
Toast What do you suppose he's gonna do?
Imperator Furiosa Retaliate first.
Capable There's no going back!
The Bullet Farmer Come on! I've been called to the torture!
Immortan Joe Patience!
The Bullet Farmer Oh, you stay here with your grief, daddy. I'll fetch 'em for ya.
The People Eater Be careful! Protect the assets!
The Bullet Farmer Just one angry shot... for Furiosa. Hut!
Max Rockatansky [to Furiosa] I am so sorry...
[stabs her]
Slit Mediocre, Morsov! Mediocre!
Nux [sneaks up from behind Furiosa and strangles her with his chains] Filth! You traitored him!
The Splendid Angharad [Furiosa holds up a knife to Nux's neck] No unnecessary killing!
Imperator Furiosa This War Boy wants me dead!
The Splendid Angharad We agreed! He's kamakrazee! He's just a kid at the end of his half-life!
Nux No! I live, I die, I live again!
The Splendid Angharad Hold him!
Capable Tie him up!
Imperator Furiosa Throw him out!
The Dag Chuck him out!
Max Rockatansky [to Furiosa] You got more friends.
Imperator Furiosa Bullet Farmer. They're coming from the Bullet Farm.
Nux It's over. You can't defy him!
[Furiosa spits at Nux, who spits back at Furiosa]
The Dag Just watch us, mate!
Nux He is the one who grabs the sun!
Toast Look how slick he's fooled you, War Boy.
Capable He's a lying old man.
Nux By his hand, we'll be lifted up!
The Splendid Angharad That's why we have his logo seared on our back! "Breeding stock"! "Battle fodder"!
Nux No, I am awaited!
Capable You're an old man's battle fodder, killing everyone and everything!
Nux We're not to blame!
The Splendid Angharad Then who killed the world?
[throws Nux off the War Rig]
The Dag [Cheedo takes off running; Capable and the Dag run after her] Cheedo! Cheedo, don't be stupid!
Capable STOP!
Cheedo the Fragile [about Immortan Joe] He'll forgive us, I know he will!
Capable There's no going back!
Cheedo the Fragile We were his treasures! We were protected, he gave us the high life! What's wrong with that?
Capable Cheedo! We are not things!
Cheedo the Fragile [Furiosa shoots the bikers riding towards them] NO!
The Dag Cheedo, we are not things!
Capable We are not things.
Cheedo the Fragile I don't want to hear that again!
Capable [referring to Angharad] They were her words!
Cheedo the Fragile [angrily] And now she's DEAD!
The Dag Wring your hands, tear your hair. But you're not going back. You're not going back to him!
Cheedo the Fragile [crying] ANGHARAD!
[the Bullet Farmer starts firing in the direction of the War Rig]
Ripsaw Imperator Wouldn't want to shoot the Wives, sir.
The Bullet Farmer Just probing.
The Dag Say, anyone notice that bright light? Encroaching gunfire?
The Ace [Being pursued by the Buzzards in the spikey cars] Should we turn it 'round and run 'em into our backup?
Imperator Furiosa No. We're good. We fang it!
[blows War Rig's air horn]
The Ace Thunder up! Here we go!
The Vuvalini One man, one bullet.
The Ace Why can't you stop?
Nux [overjoyed] I've got a boot!
Glory the Child You promised to help us!
[after Joe's truck crashes, a pursuit bike brakes to a halt beside him, moaning over Angharad's body in his arms]
War boy You all right?
Immortan Joe On, on!
[the bike speeds after the War Rig]
Nux [as Joe positions his car in front of the War Rig during the final chase] Do you hear that? We're gonna see two airborne V8s.
Imperator Furiosa I'm gonna need you to drive. I'll get him out of our way.
[makes her way to Joe's car]
Capable [after Angharad's death, to Max] Stop! Turn the rig around! Go back for her!
Max Rockatansky No.
Capable [to Furiosa] Tell him to turn the rig around!
Imperator Furiosa [to Max] Did you see it?
Max Rockatansky She went under the wheels.
Imperator Furiosa Did you see it?
Max Rockatansky [looks at Furiosa] She went under the wheels.
Imperator Furiosa We keep moving...
Capable NO!
Imperator Furiosa We keep moving!
Capable [crying] He doesn't know what he's talking about!
Toast Whatever happens, we're going to the Green Place...
Cheedo the Fragile The stupid "Green Place!" We don't even know where to find it!
Corpus Colossus [looking through a telescope, to Immortan Joe] Hey pa - you know about this?
[Joe and Rictus Erectus walk over to him]
Corpus Colossus Your produce ain't goin' to Gas Town... She's gone offroad, into hostile territory.
[Joe looks through the telescope, then runs off, agitated]
Rictus Erectus Why would she do that, Dad?
Rictus Erectus [trying to look through Corpus' telescope] Lemme see! Lemme see!
Corpus Colossus Rictus!
Rictus Erectus I wanna see!
Corpus Colossus Rictus. Go see what's agitatin' Dad!
[after Furiosa kills Immortan Joe by tearing his face off]
Cheedo the Fragile [to the group] He's dead! He's dead!
Slit AND NOW WE BRING HOME THE BOOTY!
Imperator Furiosa [meeting with the Rock Riders] It's all here! 3,000 gallons of guzzoline, just like you asked. I'm gonna unhitch the pod, you drop the rocks.
The Rock Rider Chief You said, "A few vehicles in pursuit, maybe." We count THREE war parties!
Imperator Furiosa Yeah, well, I got unlucky. Let's do this!
Imperator Furiosa [realizing that the Rock Riders have double-crossed her, Furiosa turns to Max] FOOL!
[chase begins]
[Furiosa attempts to lure the War Boys into a sandstorm]
Rictus Erectus [to Immortan Joe] She thinks she can lose us, Dad! She thinks we're stupid! She thinks she can lose us in there!
Slit [to Nux] You filth! You traitored him!
Slit [throttling Max with a chain] Hey head! Say bye-bye to the neck! Decapito!
Nux [driving into a sandstorm] We're going in, Slit!
Imperator Furiosa I am one of the Vuvalini! Of the Many Mothers! My initiate mother was K.D. Concannon. I am the daughter of Mary Jabassa. My clan was Swaddle Dog.
The Vuvalini There's something in the eyes. Perhaps it is Jabassa's child.
The Valkyrie This is our Furiosa. How long has it been?
Imperator Furiosa Seven thousand days, plus the ones I don't remember.
The Vuvalini Furiosa. What happened to your mother?
Imperator Furiosa She died... on the third day.
The Splendid Angharad [Max snaps his fingers to hand him the gun] You don't have to do it just because he tells you to.
The Dag What choice does she have?
Toast He's not gonna hurt us, he needs us.
The Dag Why?
Toast To bargain.
The Dag Oh, he'll hurt us, alright.
Cheedo the Fragile Do you think he's coming to the Green Place?
The Dag Never! He's a crazy smeg who eats schlanger.
The Vuvalini Where did you find such creatures? So soft.
Keeper of the Seeds [looks inside The Dag's mouth] This one has all her teeth!
Cheedo the Fragile [points to a shooting star] Look.
The Vuvalini That's what you call a satellite.
Toast Miss Giddy told us about those. They used to bounce messages across the earth.
The Vuvalini Shows. Everyone in the old world had a show.
Toast Do you think there's still somebody out there sending shows?
The Vuvalini Who knows? Those are The Plains of Silence.
Max Rockatansky [referring to the Green Place] How do you know this place even exists?
Imperator Furiosa I was born there.
Max Rockatansky Why'd you leave?
Imperator Furiosa I didn't. I was taken as a child. Stolen.
Max Rockatansky You done this before?
Imperator Furiosa Many times. Now that I drive a War Rig, this is the best shot I'll ever have.
Max Rockatansky [points to the Wives] And them?
Imperator Furiosa They're looking for hope.
Max Rockatansky What about you?
Imperator Furiosa Redemption.
Immortan Joe [He points his gun to shoot Furiosa, The Splendid Angharad shields her with her body] Splendid! Splendid! That's my child! My property!
Rictus Erectus [after he drinks the Mother's Milk] Moo.
Imperator Furiosa [whispers to Max as he performs a blood transfusion on her] Home. Get them... home.
Imperator Furiosa I can't wait for them to see it.
Keeper of the Seeds See? See what?
Imperator Furiosa Home. The Green Place.
The Vuvalini But if you came from the west... you passed it.
The Dag The crows. That creepy place with all the crows.
The Vuvalini The soil...
Keeper of the Seeds We had to get out.
The Vuvalini We had no water and...
Keeper of the Seeds The water was filth.
The Vuvalini It was poisoned.
The Vuvalini It was sour.
The Vuvalini And then the crows came.
[voices begin to overlap]
The Vuvalini We couldn't grow anything.
Toast Where are the others?
The Vuvalini What others?
Toast The Many Mothers.
The Vuvalini We're the only ones left.
Immortan Joe I am your redeemer! It is by my hand you will rise from the ashes of this world!
Immortan Joe Angharad!
[she looks at him, he points to the rock she's headed straight for]
Immortan Joe Get out!
The Splendid Angharad We're not going back.
Imperator Furiosa [deleted scene] Let's do it.
Immortan Joe [deleted scene] Hunt them! Turn every grain of sand.
Immortan Joe [from the trailer] I want them back! They're my property!
Mother [deleted scene] Baby. My baby. He's a boy. He's a boy. Make him a War Boy! A fine War Boy!
The Wretched He's got lumps. Won't last a year.
Mother No. No. He's strong. He has a warrior's heart.
The Wretched Ugh.
[he gives the baby back to her]
Mother Then take me! I'm a milker!
The Wretched Yes, you are, little mother. Come up.
The Organic Mechanic Hey, Joe! Boss! Your girlie's breathing her last.
Immortan Joe What about the child?
The Organic Mechanic [listens to Angharad's bare belly] It's gone awful quiet in there.
Immortan Joe Get it out. Get it out!
