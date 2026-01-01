Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Mad Max: Fury Road
Mad Max: Fury Road Awards
Awards and nominations of Mad Max: Fury Road 2015
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Editing
Winner
Best Makeup and Hair
Winner
Best Makeup and Hair
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Winner
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree