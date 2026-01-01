Melissa Jaffer

Menu
Date of Birth
1 December 1936
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Farscape 8.2
Farscape (1999)
My Mother Frank 5.8
My Mother Frank (2000)
Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars 0.0
Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars
Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2004, USA/Australia
My Mother Frank 5.8
My Mother Frank My Mother Frank
Drama, Comedy 2000, Australia
Farscape 8.2
Farscape
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1999, Australia/USA
