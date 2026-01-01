Melissa Jaffer

Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Date of Birth
1 December 1936
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Farscape
(1999)
5.8
My Mother Frank
(2000)
0.0
Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars
(2004)
Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2004, USA/Australia
5.8
My Mother Frank
My Mother Frank
Drama, Comedy
2000, Australia
8.2
Farscape
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1999, Australia/USA
