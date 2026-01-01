Menu
Megan Gale
Date of Birth
7 August 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
180 cm (5 ft 11 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
The Water Diviner 7.0
The Water Diviner (2014)
I Love You Too 6.5
I Love You Too (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mad Max: Fury Road 8
Mad Max: Fury Road
Adventure, Action 2015, Australia / USA
The Water Diviner 7
The Water Diviner
Drama 2014, Australia / Turkey / USA
I Love You Too 6.5
I Love You Too
Comedy 2010, Austria
