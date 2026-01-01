Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Megan Gale
Megan Gale
Kinoafisha
Persons
Megan Gale
Megan Gale
Megan Gale
Date of Birth
7 August 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
180 cm (5 ft 11 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action heroine, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
(2015)
7.0
The Water Diviner
(2014)
6.5
I Love You Too
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2015
2014
2010
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
8
Mad Max: Fury Road
Mad Max: Fury Road
Adventure, Action
2015, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
7
The Water Diviner
The Water Diviner
Drama
2014, Australia / Turkey / USA
Watch trailer
6.5
I Love You Too
I Love You Too
Comedy
2010, Austria
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree