[the Rhino is in a shootout with the police. A little boy in a Spider-Man costume ducks under the barricade]

Jorge's Mother [his mother sees him run off] No! NO!

[she tries to go after him, but the police hold her back. The boy runs right out into the street]

Police Captain [notices the boy] Hold your fire! Everybody, hold your fire!

[the boy stops in the middle of the street]

Dispatcher Unit 2, stand down, stand down.

Dispatcher Civilian in our line of sight.

[the boy bravely faces Rhino]

Lead Officer Kid! You gotta get-

[the Rhino shoots at him forcing him to take cover]

Aleksei Sytsevich [mockingly; about the boy] Look, New York! Spider-Man is back!

Man Leave the kid alone!

Jorge's Mother [struggling against the police] That's my baby! Please.

[the boy puts his costume's mask on]

Aleksei Sytsevich Brave boy, huh? Does Aleksei scare you, little boy?

[the boy stands his ground and Rhino starts to move toward him. All of a sudden, something arrives at the scene making everybody, including the Rhino stop and look]

[the boy turns around and sees the real Spider-Man standing behind him]

Jorge [he lifts up his mask] I knew you'd come back.

Spider-Man Yeah. Thanks for stepping up for me. You're the bravest kid I've ever seen. I'm gonna take care of this jerk. You go take care of your mom. Okay?

[the boy fist-bumps Spider-Man]

Spider-Man All right, get out of here. Go. Go.