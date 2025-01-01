Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Amazing Spider-Man 2 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Movie Quotes

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Movie Quotes

Aunt May What happened to your face? It's filthy.
Peter Parker It is?
Aunt May Yes!
Peter Parker Oh, yeah, yeah, I was cleaning the chimney.
Aunt May We have no chimney.
Peter Parker Whaaat?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gwen Stacy I'm coming with you.
Spider-Man Gwen, you're not coming with me.
Gwen Stacy Yes, I am.
Spider-Man Gwen, it's too dangerous.
Gwen Stacy I'm coming with you. I've seen the grid specs and I know how to reset the entire system.
Spider-Man Gwen.
Gwen Stacy I'm coming with you! You need me!
Spider-Man Okay, shut up. You're coming with me! Shut the thing.
[webs her wrist to the hood of a police car]
Spider-Man [swinging away] Sorry. I love you. Don't hate me.
Gwen Stacy PETER!
[covers her mouth]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aunt May Hey, wait. What are you doing? What are you doing? No, I do the laundry.
Peter Parker I'm doing my laundry.
Aunt May No, I do the laundry. No, I this is my job. I've been doing your laundry since you were 6 years old.
Peter Parker I understand that. I'm in college now. I think it's time I took care of my own dirty underwear.
Aunt May Last time you did it, you turned everything blue and red, so no.
Peter Parker That was a mistake. Because I washing the American flag. My... Can I just please just...?
Aunt May No one washes a flag.
Peter Parker I do, and I won't anymore.
Aunt May This is my machine.
Peter Parker Fine. It's just underwear.
Aunt May This is laundry, my home, my machine. Back off, eat your breakfast.
Peter Parker All right, laundry sheriff. I'll do it later.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gwen Stacy It's easy to feel hopeful on a beautiful day like today, but there will be dark days ahead of us too. There will be days where you feel all alone, and that's when hope is needed most. No matter how buried it gets, or how lost you feel, you must promise me that you will hold on to hope. Keep it alive. We have to be greater than what we suffer. My wish for you is to become hope; people need that. And even if we fail, what better way is there to live? As we look around here today, at all of the people who helped make us who we are, I know it feels like we're saying goodbye, but we will carry a piece of each other into everything that we do next, to remind us of who we are, and of who we're meant to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Harry Osborn It's been 10 years. What have you been up to?
Peter Parker I do some web designs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Peter Parker I'm so sorry I'm late, I had a traffic thing.
Gwen Stacy Did your "traffic jam" have anything to do with, I don't know, being shot at by machine guns?
Peter Parker Yeah, I was implying that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker What are you doing?
Gwen Stacy Peter. What is it? What's wrong? Are you alrgiht?
Peter Parker I don't know what I'm doing.
Gwen Stacy It's my father, Isn'it?
Peter Parker Yes, I see him everywhere I go. I can't... I don't know what to do. I can't get him out of my head.
Gwen Stacy Yea but we'd talked about this
Peter Parker I know... Gwen It's no his choice. Gwen, I promise him that I would keep away from you and know I'm gonna come eat dinner with your family, How can I do this? What does it make me?
Gwen Stacy I don't know, what does that make you?
Peter Parker It makes me no able to live with myself.
Gwen Stacy [Peter walks away] I thought it made you love me.
Peter Parker I do love you. I love you
Gwen Stacy Then why isn't enough for you, huh?
Peter Parker Because what if something happens to you, just like it happened to him because of me. No, wait, wait, wait. I cannot let happen.
Gwen Stacy Listen to me, you're Spider-Man, and I love that. But I love Peter Parker more. That's worth it to me.
Peter Parker I can't lose you too
Gwen Stacy Is it because you can't lose me, we can't be together? Who's there to work out for, Peter?
Peter Parker I can't. I'm sorry Gwen.
Gwen Stacy Wow. you've done this to me again and again, Peter. I can't live like this. I break up with you. I break up with you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Peter Parker Everyday I wake up knowing that no matter how many lives I protect, no matter how many people call me a hero, someone even more powerful could change everything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aunt May Everyone has a part of themselves they hide. Even from the people they love most.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Peter Parker You know what it is I love about being Spider-Man? Everything!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aleksei Sytsevich [waves his rhino suit's metal fists] You fight me! You fight me now!
Spider-Man You want me to come down there so you can kill me?
Aleksei Sytsevich Yes!
Spider-Man Okay, I'll be right there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Electro You're too late, Spider-Man. I designed this power grid. Now I'm gonna take back what is rightfully mine. I will control everything. And I will be like a god to them.
Spider-Man A god named Sparkles?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Electro You wanna be my friend?
Harry Osborn I thought we were already friends.
Electro I had a friend once. It didn't work out.
Harry Osborn Yeah. Me too.
Electro Then let's go catch a spider.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Spider-Man Yo, Sparkles!
Electro You don't remember me?
Spider-Man Of course I remember you! You're my eyes and ears! Uhh, what's your name again? Uhh, do I know it? I know it! Don't tell me...
Electro It's Max.
Spider-Man Is it Max?
Electro Yes.
[Gwen stares in disbelief]
Electro How could you forget me?
Electro [furious] YOU LIED TO ME!
Spider-Man No, no, I'm trying to help you! Let me help you!
[Electro sends a bolt at him, knocking him into a police car]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Harry Osborn You're gonna wanna see this.
[shows Peter OsCorp records]
Harry Osborn OsCorp had you under surveillance.
Peter Parker Why?
Harry Osborn Isn't that the question of the day?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Electro You do realize you locked me in a prison that runs on electricity? Mm. I can feel it in the walls. I can feel it in my veins. No matter what you do, doc, you can't contain it. It's a force of nature. Like me. You wanna know how powerful I am?
Dr. Ashley Kafka Ja.
Electro Well, so do I.
Dr. Ashley Kafka Ooh.
Electro I'm dying to know, doc. But you better make damn sure you kill me this time. Because if you don't, I'm gonna kill the light. So everyone in this city is gonna know how it feels to live in my world. A world without power. A world without mercy. A world without Spider-Man. And everyone will be able to see me for who I truly am.
Dr. Ashley Kafka And who are you?
Electro Don't you know? I'm Electro.
Dr. Ashley Kafka Very impressive, Electro.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Harry Osborn What about Peter?
Norman Osborn Not everyone has a happy ending...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man On behalf of the fine people of New York and real rhinos everywhere, I ask you to put your mechanized paws in the air!
Aleksei Sytsevich Never! I crush you, I kill you! I destroy you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Spider-Man There really is no place like home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Gwen Stacy Hi, is Peter home?
Aunt May No, he's doing... whatever it is he does.
Gwen Stacy [sighs] Right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Green Goblin Peter. When you said Spider-Man said no, you meant *you* said no.
Spider-Man Harry, what did you do?
Green Goblin What you made me do. You were my friend and you BETRAYED ME!
Spider-Man No. I was trying to protect you.
Green Goblin Oh. Look at me.
Spider-Man Hey, it's gonna be okay. This is gonna be all right.
Green Goblin You don't give people hope. You take it away.
Spider-Man No, Harry.
Green Goblin I'm gonna take away yours.
Spider-Man No. Gwen, run!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Dillon It must be cool, huh? To have the whole world see you like that? You know, Spider-Man saved my life one time. Out of all the people in the whole city, he saved me. He said he needed me.
Gwen Stacy That must be a good feeling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man You okay? You all right?
Max Dillon You're Spider-Man.
Spider-Man Costume gives it away, huh? These look pretty important, Max.
Max Dillon How do you know my name?
Spider-Man It's written on your badge.
Max Dillon I'm a nobody.
Spider-Man Hey, you're not a nobody. You're a somebody.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Peter Parker I like to think Spider-Man gives people hope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Max Dillon You wanted to be the hero. And now you gotta pay the price!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Max Dillon I just wanted everybody to see me...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Osborn [to Electro] Psst! I'm gonna get you out of here, alright. But we don't have much time.
Electro Who are you?
Harry Osborn I'm Harry Osborn. I want to make you a deal.
Electro I should kill you.
Harry Osborn Oh, come on. Think bigger, Max. I'm not the one you want. You want Spider-Man and I can give him to you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker Did you get my message?
Gwen Stacy What message?
Peter Parker The message right there.
Gwen Stacy Oh, that. That was you?
Peter Parker Don't do that.
Gwen Stacy I couldn't make it out.
Peter Parker I'll tell you what it says. Says, "I love you." Because I love you. And no offence, but you're wrong.
Gwen Stacy I'm wrong about what?
Peter Parker You're wrong about us being on different paths. We're not on different paths. You're my path. And you're always gonna be my path. And I know there's a million reasons why we shouldn't be together. I know that. But I'm tired of them. I'm tired of every single one of them. We've all gotta make a choice. Right? Well, I choose you. So, here's my thought. England. Both of us. I'm following you now. I'm just gonna follow you everywhere. I'm just gonna follow you the rest of my life. I mean, they got crime there in England.
Gwen Stacy Yeah.
Peter Parker They got tons of crime, it seems.
Gwen Stacy Tons.
Peter Parker They got, uh, Jack the Ripper.
[Gwen laughs]
Peter Parker What? They haven't caught Jack the Ripper yet. You didn't know that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Peter Parker I made a choice; this is my path.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker [to Gwen] Nothing is what I thought it was.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Aunt May I once told you that secrets have a cost. The truth does too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Harry Osborn We LITERALLY can change the world!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker [to Gwen] You're wrong about us being on different paths, we're not on different paths. You're my path. And you're always gonna be my path.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Gustav Fiers We have plans for you, Peter Parker.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker This is the maintenance closet, Gwen. This is most cliched hiding place you could've chosen. This is the stupidest hiding place.
Gwen Stacy I'm sorry, I didn't take us to the Bahamas of hiding places.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker You're wrong about us being on different paths. We're not on different paths, you're my path and you're always gonna be my path. And I know there's a million reasons why we shouldn't be together, I know that. But I'm tired of them, I'm tired of every single one of them, you know I gotta make a choose, Gwen, I choose you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Osborn Peter Parker. It's like seeing a ghost.
Peter Parker Hey, Harry.
Harry Osborn Random. What, ten years?
Peter Parker It's eight. But you're close.
Harry Osborn What's up?
Peter Parker I saw the news, man. I heard about your dad and I wanted to come and... Just wanted to come and see you. Check to see how you were doing.
Harry Osborn I'm with some people. I'm in a... I'm in a meeting.
Peter Parker Sorry, I don't wanna intrude. I know it's been a long time. I kind of know exactly what you're going through right now. And you were so there for me when my parents... Well, that's why I'm here for you.
Harry Osborn Thank you.
Peter Parker It's good to see you, man. It's good to see you. I'm sorry about your dad.
[turns to leave]
Harry Osborn You got your braces off.
[Peter turns back to him again]
Harry Osborn Now there's nothing to distract from your unibrow.
[they start to laugh]
Peter Parker There he is. There he is! You still blow-dry your hair every morning?
Harry Osborn Well, you know, one of my manservants holds the hair dryer. But I work the comb, okay? So at least I'm not completely helpless.
Peter Parker You're stupid.
[they hug]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gwen Stacy There was an accident in the genomics lab, and they're covering it up. And I found out. That guy from Times Square last night? I met him. He was an electrical engineer in the building. And he loved Spider-Man, by the way. He was, like, a fanatic.
Peter Parker I didn't get love vibes. I got more of a "want to kill me with his electricity" vibe.
Gwen Stacy That's actually kind of what it's like to love you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man [to Aleksei] Knock, knock. Mr. Criminal? Hey, my name is Spider-Man. You can call me Web-Head, you can call me Amazing, just don't call me late for dinner. You get it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gwen Stacy [after magnetizing Spider-Man's web shooters] And that is why you were number two at Midtown.
Spider-Man Rub it in. Okay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker [Electro beats down Spider-Man to "Itsy Bitsy Spider"] I hate this song!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aunt May You know, it's so funny I've been trying to clean up around here to be more organized and putting some of Ben's stuff in boxes, and it's so funny, the heavier the box gets the lighter I feel.
Peter Parker You're throwing his stuff away?
Aunt May No, god no, I couldn't do that it's part of me, I'm just finding a better place for it. I'm going to take one last look, and I'm going to put it where it belongs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aunt May [about graduating high school] I know the first thing your Uncle Ben would say.
Peter Parker Yeah, I know too. "You better hurry up, party's over. You gotta get a job."
Aunt May Alright, the second thing he would say: "Don't just follow the path, make your own trail."
Peter Parker Ralph Waldo Emerson.
Aunt May No.
Peter Parker What do you mean, no?
Aunt May Ben told me he made it up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Osborn How the tables have turned. I know it's hard to admit, but how spectacular a move is this? Am I right?
Electro Right as rain.
Harry Osborn Okay, so, Fairy Godmother, it is time to grant me a wish. I want in to Special...
Donald Menken How dare you come back in here? You recalcitrant, unworthy, defective, urchin freaks.
[Electro zaps Menken]
Harry Osborn Oh, God, sorry. That's just not the answer we were looking for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Norman Osborn This is not how I imagined I would die. Looking at my son and seeing a stranger. You have such potential, Harry. Such fierce intelligence, and you're throwing it all away.
Harry Osborn No, you threw me away. You kicked me off to boarding school when I was 11. On my 16th birthday, you sent me Scotch. Or one of your assistants did. I'm pretty sure because the card read: "With compliments, Norman Osborn."
Norman Osborn I don't expect forgiveness from you anymore. I don't believe in miracles. How could you possibly understand that your childhood had to be sacrificed for something greater? And not just for me. For you! Has your hand started to twitch yet? When you lay awake and you feel it coming, hiding under your skin, waiting to show itself. To show you who you really are. Retro viral hyperplasia. I never told you that it's genetic. Our disease, the Osborn curse. And it began at your age. Let me see it. Your hand. Give it to me. The greatest inheritance I can give you isn't merely money. It's this. The sum total of all my work. Everything I did to stay alive. Maybe you can succeed where I failed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Osborn I'm sorry he never introduced us. I thought you two had broken up.
Gwen Stacy Oh... Yeah. Yes, we had. And it's...
Harry Osborn It's complicated.
Gwen Stacy Complicated. Yeah.
Harry Osborn I mean, it's Peter. Everything's always complicated with Peter.
Gwen Stacy Yeah. Yeah... Yeah, you're right.
Harry Osborn But that's why he needs you. Right? To help him make his choices clear.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker Who was that?
Aunt May Harvey.
Peter Parker Doing a double shift, huh?
Aunt May Sometimes. Got nothing else to do. I like the girls. I miss Ben. Gives me a little extra in the cookie jar.
Peter Parker Well, I sold another couple of photos to the Bugle, so that ought to help.
Aunt May Yeah, it would really help if that guy would pay you a fair wage.
Peter Parker Oh, Jameson pays me a fair wage. If it was 1961, he pays me a fair wage.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Electro It's my birthday. Now it's time for me to light my candles.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Peter Parker There's no place like home!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Osborn [watches Peter skip a rock in the water] Dude. Nice arm.
Peter Parker It's just the wrist. It's just all in the wrist, buddy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Osborn What did you do?
Donald Menken The more relevant question is what did you do? And an employee is killed and in your first action as CEO, you cover it up.
Harry Osborn No, *you* covered it up. Then you buried him in the bughouse using my name.
Donald Menken Ravencroft is a timeworn institution devoted to mental improvement.
Harry Osborn You are experimenting on people in there.
Donald Menken Progress has its stepping stones. Now, in light of your deceptive criminal actions, you've been... How do I put this gently? Fired.
Harry Osborn You are not going to bury me, too.
Donald Menken Looks to me like you're halfway in the ground already. It's only a matter of time. You're going to die a horrible death. Like your father. The difference is, no one is going to miss you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man [after saving a police officer from getting hit by his car] I'm glad you're not one of those cops who rides a horse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Richard Parker People will say I am a monster for what I've done. And maybe they're right. I'd always thought that I'd have more time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Osborn You've made progress?
Gustav Fiers I've identifies several worthy candidates. Now that Spider-Man's gone, this city will never be the same.
Harry Osborn Oh, I'm counting on that.
Gustav Fiers Speaking of progress, you're looking better.
Harry Osborn It comes and goes. Tell me more.
Gustav Fiers How many men did you have in mind?
Harry Osborn I want to keep it small. Everything you need is already at OsCorp.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Donald Menken Harry, Oscorp's been under intense public scrutiny in the wake of Dr. Connors' recent, uh, breach of trust.
Harry Osborn You mean people are pissed off because he tried to turn everyone in New York City into giant lizards.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker I'm so naked in here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker [returning an earlier conversation, interrupted when he had to save the city] England? Really?
Gwen Stacy Good talk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Max Dillon It's not my fault.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker You're wrong about us being on different paths. We're not on different paths, you're my path and you're always gonna be my path. And I know there's a million reasons why we shouldn't be together, I know that. But I'm tired of them, I'm tired of every single one of them, you know I gotta make a choice, Gwen, I choose you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker Aunt May? What are you doing?
Aunt May When did you do this?
Peter Parker There's something you're not telling me, Aunt May. Every time I mention my parents, your eyes go down.I know you're not telling me something. You lie to me. I know you love me..
Aunt May I don't.
Peter Parker I know you love me but you do. Aunt May, Aunt May, you've to tell me, Aunt May it's my father.
Aunt May Yes, he was your father that didn't seem to stop him from leaving you.
Peter Parker I need the truth.
Aunt May The truth is that your parents left you here, on our door step. And you're this little boy whose whole world was turned upside down with no explanation. We did the best, we could. Your Uncle Ben, he and I. Who else was going to care for you and protect you and worries about you? Your father? No. I was the one who wiped your nose and made you brush your teeht and do your homework and washed your dirty underwear. Me!
[Peter has tears in his eyes]
Aunt May Your stupid nonscientific aunt, who doesn't know how to makes end meets who has to take nursing classes, with 22 year old kids, so I can pay for you to go to college and I don't know how to do this without Ben. I don't know how and you're dreaming about your perfect father who was never been here? No! No, I won't tell you. You're my boy. As far as I'm concerned you're my boy. And I won't hurt you.
Peter Parker [Peter has tears in his eyes and goes to comfort his Aunt May] I'm your boy. You're my everything. You're enough. You're more than enough. That's not what this about it. Don't get that twisted. I love you so much.
Aunt May I Know.
Peter Parker It's okay, It's okay. Aunt May. I need to know
Aunt May Alright. I'll tell you everything I know. But it will hurt you.
Peter Parker Okay.
Aunt May A few days after the funeral. Two men from the government came to see us.
[the flashback is shown where two men from the government came to May and Ben's house and enter to their house and talk with May and they show a file with Richard Parker photo]
Aunt May They said the genetic research that your father was doing with Norman Osborn was very valuable and that people would pay a lot for it and that's why he ran off with it. They said he was a traitor. I couldn't believe it, Peter. They told us he betrayed his best friend, all of us for the money.
Peter Parker I don't... I don't get it. No... this doesn't make sense
Aunt May Yes I know. I didn't believe it either. I didn't believe it
Peter Parker This doesn't make sense...
Aunt May Peter... I don't know,. For so long, I would play it over and over in my head what had I missed, what had I missed. He was just a normal unassuming guy. He wore the same ratty lab coat for 20 years. He took the D train to work, at seven every morning came home at six every night. I don't know. Maybe everyone has a part of himself they hide even from the people they love. Peter?
[Peter looks at the wall]
Aunt May Peter?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Spider-Man There's no place like home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[In an Oscorp conference room, Peter and Harry watch a video of their fathers]
Norman Osborn You're looking at the world's first human-spider hybrids.
Richard Parker The hope is to extract the venom from their glands and turn that into a cure. An agent that heals diseased cells.
Norman Osborn And if I can be cured, imagine what this could do for other diseases, like Alzheimers, even cancer.
Harry Osborn [turns off the video] They never made it to human trials. It's fourteen years of research, and nothing to show for it.
[Peter frowns as Harry gets out of his chair]
Harry Osborn Except maybe this.
[gets a copy of the Daily Bugle and slams it down on the table; Spider-Man's on the cover; Peter looks curious]
Harry Osborn Spider-Man.
Peter Parker What about him?
Harry Osborn He was bitten by one of those things, and it worked! I don't know how and I don't know why, but he can do everything a spider can, including self-heal. I need to find him. I need his blood.
Peter Parker [looks at Harry curiously] You need... Spider-Man's blood?
[Peter sits; Harry looks at him intensely]
Harry Osborn It'll save my life.
Peter Parker It may not, Har. It may not be that simple. You saw what happened to Curt Connors, right?
Harry Osborn Connors was weak. This is me, Peter.
Peter Parker I don't think you can just set up a van and have him donate. I mean, I'm sure he's sensitive about people shoving needles and...
Harry Osborn Ah, he's sensitive, OK. Well, then, maybe you could just "sensitively" tell me where he is, and I will go ask him myself!
Peter Parker What?
Harry Osborn [looks at the press photo] You took his picture.
Peter Parker So?
Harry Osborn You know him.
Peter Parker Harry, I took the picture from a long way away. I used a long lens. I don't know him.
Harry Osborn I put together what you said at the river.
Peter Parker What I--?
Harry Osborn About how he gives people hope. Come on. Just say yes.
[Peter looks around anxiously, gets up and walks to the door; Harry pulls him around to face him]
Harry Osborn Don't turn your back on me! I don't want to end up like my father, Peter. Please. Peter, please. I can't.
[Peter avoids Harry's gaze; Harry desperately wraps his arms around Peter]
Harry Osborn Please.
Peter Parker [grey-faced, pulls away from Harry] I'm gonna try and find Spider-Man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gwen Stacy Umm, yea, I did that and I got completely addicted to this place that has Korean meatballs.
Peter Parker Yea...
Gwen Stacy Have you been there?
Peter Parker No, no...
Gwen Stacy It's mind blowing...
Peter Parker That place is at 6th, I know, you love it there.
Gwen Stacy How do you know that? How do you know I love it there?
Peter Parker Cos'umm... Cos'you told me.
Gwen Stacy It just opened last month. Have you been following me? I knew it How often?
Peter Parker Just once day, sometimes. Sometimes more.
Gwen Stacy Oh boy, why? You trying to keep me safe?
Peter Parker Yea. No, that's the closest I can still being with you.
[Peter moves in to kiss Gwen, but she breaks the kiss]
Gwen Stacy I'm moving to England.
Peter Parker What?
Gwen Stacy Yea. I have a, um... a first scholarship to Oxford in molecular medicine an it's between me and this other kid and there's this oral exam we've to do and he's like a freshman in colleague but he's 14 and it could be him but might be me, I hope it's me and then I, I gotta move to England.
Peter Parker Wow.
Gwen Stacy And I'm really excited.
Peter Parker That's... er... England?
[Peter's spider sense activates to warn him of danger]
Gwen Stacy What?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker You look amazing.
Gwen Stacy I'm sorry for this spontaneous...? It's kind of...
Peter Parker No, I... spontaneous is alright you know.
Gwen Stacy Well, I just figured it was time, you know... time we try to be friends.
Peter Parker Friends, yea, that's... great.
Gwen Stacy Just don't want this to be complicated.
Peter Parker I just said that to someone. I hate complicated.
Gwen Stacy Keep it simple.
Peter Parker Okay great, great, yea, yea, alright but I mean if we were to be friends I think we gotta establish some ground rules.
Gwen Stacy Some ground rules.?
Peter Parker Yes, some ground rules, like that.
Gwen Stacy Like what?
Peter Parker Look... look, that laugh, that laugh. That's off the table.
Gwen Stacy My laugh is off the table?
Peter Parker You gotta figure out a more anoying laugh.
[Gwen starts laughing harder]
Peter Parker That's still adorable.
Gwen Stacy That was not adorable.
Peter Parker What are you doing...
Gwen Stacy Okay, I've got a ground rule.
Peter Parker Oh, you, what? What's it.
Gwen Stacy Er... don't tell me that I look amazing with your big brown doe eyes, OK? I'm really serious about that one.
Peter Parker Oh no...
Gwen Stacy What?
Peter Parker I've just figured out the next ground rule.
Gwen Stacy What?
Peter Parker No more of this.
[Peter touches his nose imitating Gwen]
Peter Parker No more... this nose rub that you do.
Gwen Stacy [Gwen touches her nose] This?
Peter Parker Don't think I've to?
Gwen Stacy What I am supposed to do? It's allergy season
Peter Parker This is killing me, I gotta... just stay in my face with my ground rules, I'm out.
[Peter starts walking]
Gwen Stacy Come on!
Peter Parker First we get ice cream, then I'm out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the Rhino is in a shootout with the police. A little boy in a Spider-Man costume ducks under the barricade]
Jorge's Mother [his mother sees him run off] No! NO!
[she tries to go after him, but the police hold her back. The boy runs right out into the street]
Police Captain [notices the boy] Hold your fire! Everybody, hold your fire!
[the boy stops in the middle of the street]
Dispatcher Unit 2, stand down, stand down.
Dispatcher Civilian in our line of sight.
[the boy bravely faces Rhino]
Lead Officer Kid! You gotta get-
[the Rhino shoots at him forcing him to take cover]
Aleksei Sytsevich [mockingly; about the boy] Look, New York! Spider-Man is back!
Man Leave the kid alone!
Jorge's Mother [struggling against the police] That's my baby! Please.
[the boy puts his costume's mask on]
Aleksei Sytsevich Brave boy, huh? Does Aleksei scare you, little boy?
[the boy stands his ground and Rhino starts to move toward him. All of a sudden, something arrives at the scene making everybody, including the Rhino stop and look]
Spider-Man Hey, Spider-Man.
[the boy turns around and sees the real Spider-Man standing behind him]
Jorge [he lifts up his mask] I knew you'd come back.
Spider-Man Yeah. Thanks for stepping up for me. You're the bravest kid I've ever seen. I'm gonna take care of this jerk. You go take care of your mom. Okay?
[the boy fist-bumps Spider-Man]
Spider-Man All right, get out of here. Go. Go.
[the boy runs off and is picked up by an officer, who hands him back to his mother, who hugs the boy tightly while the crowd cheers for him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Peter and Gwen are hiding in a maintenance closet]
Gwen Stacy There was an accident in the genomics lab, and they're covering it up. And I found out. That guy from Times Square last night? I met him. He was an electrical engineer in the building. And he loved Spider-Man, by the way. He was, like, a fanatic.
Peter Parker I didn't get love vibes last night. I got more of a "want to kill me with his electricity" vibe.
Gwen Stacy That's actually kind of what it's like to love you. I was searching for him in the computer and all the files. He's erased.
Peter Parker My God.
Gwen Stacy He's completely erased.
Peter Parker That's Oscorp.
Gwen Stacy And what about you? Why are you here?
Peter Parker Harry.
Gwen Stacy Osborn?
Peter Parker He's dying.
Gwen Stacy What do you mean?
Peter Parker He's dying, and he thinks the only thing that's gonna save his life is my blood; Spider-Man's blood. And as far as I know, if I give it to him, it could kill him.
Gwen Stacy Or something worse.
Peter Parker I know. This is the maintenance closet, Gwen. This is the most clichéd hiding place you could've chosen. This is the stupidest hiding place.
Gwen Stacy [sarcastically] Oh, I'm sorry. I didn't take us to the Bahamas of hiding places.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Heidi - To the rescue
Heidi - To the rescue
2024, Germany, Animation
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more