[the Rhino is in a shootout with the police. A little boy in a Spider-Man costume ducks under the barricade]
Jorge's Mother
[his mother sees him run off] No! NO!
[she tries to go after him, but the police hold her back. The boy runs right out into the street]
Police Captain
[notices the boy] Hold your fire! Everybody, hold your fire!
[the boy stops in the middle of the street]
Dispatcher
Unit 2, stand down, stand down.
Dispatcher
Civilian in our line of sight.
[the boy bravely faces Rhino]
Lead Officer
Kid! You gotta get-
[the Rhino shoots at him forcing him to take cover]
Man
Leave the kid alone!
Jorge's Mother
[struggling against the police] That's my baby! Please.
[the boy puts his costume's mask on]
[the boy stands his ground and Rhino starts to move toward him. All of a sudden, something arrives at the scene making everybody, including the Rhino stop and look]
[the boy turns around and sees the real Spider-Man standing behind him]
Jorge
[he lifts up his mask] I knew you'd come back.
Spider-Man
Yeah. Thanks for stepping up for me. You're the bravest kid I've ever seen. I'm gonna take care of this jerk. You go take care of your mom. Okay?
[the boy fist-bumps Spider-Man]
[the boy runs off and is picked up by an officer, who hands him back to his mother, who hugs the boy tightly while the crowd cheers for him]