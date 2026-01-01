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Campbell Scott
Campbell Scott
Kinoafisha
Persons
Campbell Scott
Campbell Scott
Campbell Scott
Date of Birth
19 July 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.6
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
(2014)
8.5
House of Cards
(2013)
8.2
De Gaulle: Tilting Iron
(2026)
Filmography
8.3
De Gaulle: Tilting Iron
La bataille de Gaulle: L'âge de fer
Biography, Drama, History
2026, France / Belgium / USA
3.3
The Woods Are Real
The Woods Are Real
Fantasy, Horror
2024, USA
5.8
Millers in Marriage
Millers in Marriage
Drama
2024, USA
7.1
WeCrashed
Drama, Biography,
2022, USA
7
Colosseum
Action, History, Drama,
2022, Great Britain
6.6
Jurassic World Dominion
Jurassic World: Dominion
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Instinct
Drama, Crime
2018, USA
6.5
Lore
Drama, Horror, Detective
2017, USA
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