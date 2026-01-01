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Campbell Scott
Campbell Scott Campbell Scott
Kinoafisha Persons Campbell Scott

Campbell Scott

Campbell Scott

Date of Birth
19 July 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 8.6
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (2014)
House of Cards 8.5
House of Cards (2013)
De Gaulle: Tilting Iron 8.2
De Gaulle: Tilting Iron (2026)

Filmography

De Gaulle: Tilting Iron 8.3
De Gaulle: Tilting Iron La bataille de Gaulle: L'âge de fer
Biography, Drama, History 2026, France / Belgium / USA
The Woods Are Real 3.3
The Woods Are Real The Woods Are Real
Fantasy, Horror 2024, USA
Millers in Marriage 5.8
Millers in Marriage Millers in Marriage
Drama 2024, USA
WeCrashed 7.1
WeCrashed
Drama, Biography, 2022, USA
7
Colosseum
Action, History, Drama, 2022, Great Britain
Jurassic World Dominion 6.6
Jurassic World Dominion Jurassic World: Dominion
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Instinct 6.8
Instinct
Drama, Crime 2018, USA
Lore 6.5
Lore
Drama, Horror, Detective 2017, USA
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