Tomb WallPlease God take my son David, as you took your own son Jesus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. SproulThis is unusual. Minor indentations from the coronal suture along the frontal. The skin was pierced with something right to the skull, pointed objects of some kind, but not metal. You see? There's no oxidation. All the way along the supra orbital notch. Ah. Our fellow was obviously... male, yes... and certainly crucified. I'm not sure about this date, 500 BC. It appears roman.
Dr. SproulWell, if you see this mark here on the ribs, looks like they finished up with a round spear. Build up of right forearm. A mason. A carpenter... just like Christ.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Reading from Father Gutierrez's file]
Cardinal PesciI believe that Jesus Christ is God because I spoke to Him this morning in my prayers. And I've known that He was God since I was a boy. He has always been my best friend even though I haven't always been His. In Him, I have peace.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moshe CohenTo have Israel in something so potentially dangerous to Christianity could have serious repercussions for us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moshe CohenWhen the Vatican recognizes an undivided Jerusalem as the capital, the bones will be released.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father GutierrezI thought I had lost my faith in Christ, in God, my savior, my friend. But I had didn't. I've lost my faith in serving men like you or Moshe Cohen, who use God to justify their material agendas. That's why I now choose to serve God in my own personal way.