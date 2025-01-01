Menu
Moshe Cohen Religion is not based on rational system of proofs. It survives because of human need.
Sharon Golban Christ said the truth will set you free.
Father Lavelle What will you do, Jesuit, if you discover that it is Christ in that tomb? A man like all of us?
Father Gutierrez I will turn to God for the answer.
Abu Yusef As you said before, God has no place in politics.
Sharon Golban All Israelis drive like this.
Father Gutierrez Well then, all Palestinians have to do is give you faster cars, and wait for the inevitable.
Father Winstead It's the Bible. It's a big book, but it's a crackin' read.
Cardinal Pesci We are counting on you to protect the church.
Father Gutierrez Protect the faith.
Cardinal Pesci That's synonymous. You protect the church, you protect the faith.
Father Gutierrez Put God aside and let me talk to the scientist.
Tomb Wall Please God take my son David, as you took your own son Jesus.
Dr. Sproul This is unusual. Minor indentations from the coronal suture along the frontal. The skin was pierced with something right to the skull, pointed objects of some kind, but not metal. You see? There's no oxidation. All the way along the supra orbital notch. Ah. Our fellow was obviously... male, yes... and certainly crucified. I'm not sure about this date, 500 BC. It appears roman.
Sharon Golban Why?
Dr. Sproul Well, if you see this mark here on the ribs, looks like they finished up with a round spear. Build up of right forearm. A mason. A carpenter... just like Christ.
[Reading from Father Gutierrez's file]
Cardinal Pesci I believe that Jesus Christ is God because I spoke to Him this morning in my prayers. And I've known that He was God since I was a boy. He has always been my best friend even though I haven't always been His. In Him, I have peace.
Moshe Cohen To have Israel in something so potentially dangerous to Christianity could have serious repercussions for us.
Moshe Cohen When the Vatican recognizes an undivided Jerusalem as the capital, the bones will be released.
Father Gutierrez I thought I had lost my faith in Christ, in God, my savior, my friend. But I had didn't. I've lost my faith in serving men like you or Moshe Cohen, who use God to justify their material agendas. That's why I now choose to serve God in my own personal way.
