Kinoafisha Films Separate Tables Separate Tables Movie Quotes

Pat Cooper [to John about his relationship with Ann] When you're together, you slash each other to pieces. When you're alone, you slash yourselves to pieces.
Mr. Fowler The trouble about being on the side of right, as one sees it, is that one often finds oneself in the company of such very questionable allies.
Sibyl Railton-Bell Why did you do it. WHY did you DO it?
Major Angus Pollock I don't know. I wish I could answer that. Why does anybody do anything that they shouldn't? Why do some people drink too much and other people smoke 50 cigarettes a day? Because they can't stop it, I suppose.
Sibyl Railton-Bell Then it wasn't the first time?
Major Angus Pollock No...
Sibyl Railton-Bell Oh, it's horrible...
Major Angus Pollock Yes, it is, of course. I'm not trying to defend it... You'll never guess this, I know, but ever since school I've always been scared to death of women... of everyone, in a way, I suppose, but mostly of women. I had a bad time at school - which wasn't Wellington, of course, it was just a counsel school... Boys hate other boys to be timid and shy, and they gave it to me good and proper. My father despised me, too. He was a Sergeant major in the Scots Guards. He made me join the Army, but I was always a bitter disappointment to him. He died before I got my commission. I got that by a wangle, too. It wasn't very difficult at the beginning of the war. But it meant everything to me, just the same: being saluted, being called "sir". I thought, "I'm someone now, a real person. Perhaps some woman might even..." But it didn't work. It never has worked. I'm made in a certain way and I can't change it.
Ann Shankland I didn't mean any harm.
John Malcolm That's when you do the most damage.
Ann Shankland We all make mistakes.
John Malcolm You specialize in them.
Mrs. Railton-Bell We want your views on Major Pollock.
Miss Meacham Do you? Well, my views of Major Pollock are that he's always been a crashing old bore and a wicked old fraud, and now I hear he's a dirty old man too. I'm not surprised, and, quite between these four walls, I don't give a damn.
Ann Shankland You're making it a bit too obvious, you know, that you hate the very sight of me.
John Malcolm The very sight of you is perhaps the one thing about you I don't hate.
Lady Matheson [Reprovingly, talking about Sybil] I'm surprised at you, Mr. Malcolm. You should not have brought her into it.
John Malcolm I suppose not. I thought I might get her once, just this once in her whole life, to publicly disagree with her mother. It'd save her soul if she ever did.
Mrs. Railton-Bell Are you on the side of Mr. Malcolm and his defense of vice or are you on the side of the Christian virtues - like Mr. Fowler and myself?
John Malcolm Never in my life have I heard a question so disgracefully begged. You should be in politics, Mrs. Railton-Bell.
John Malcolm Is this your year for looking up old husbands?
Ann Shankland Only the special ones.
Sibyl Railton-Bell He says we're alike, he and I.
Ann Shankland Did he?
Sibyl Railton-Bell He said we're both afraid of life and people and sex. There! I've said it. I've said the word! He said I hate saying it even and I do. He's right! He's right! I do! I do.
Ann Shankland It's hard to believe, but, you can be more alone in New York than this hotel. Even though there's separate tables, they can talk back and forth.
Ann Shankland The same old John. Wearing out the same old cascade of truths, half-truths and distortions. Well, human nature isn't as simple as you make it, John. You left out the most important fact of all. You see, you're the only person in the world that I've ever really been fond of. Notice how tactfully I leave out the word love. Give me a cigarette.
Pat Cooper I said there was a refuge for you here. I was wrong! There is no refuge. There's no refuge from yourself.
John Malcolm You know something, Ann? No one I know of lies with such sincerity.
Miss Meacham And what do I know of morals and ethics? Only what I read in novels. And as I only read thrillers, that doesn't amount to much.
Sibyl Railton-Bell Why have you told so many awful lies?
Major Angus Pollock Because I don't like myself the way I am, i suppose. I had to invent someone else... It's not harmful really. We all have our daydreams. Mine have just gone a step further than most people.
[laughs ironically]
Major Angus Pollock Sometimes I just manage to believe in the Major myself.
John Malcolm [to Ann] You know something? No one else I know of lies with such sincerity.
Mrs. Railton-Bell I have no curiosity about the working classes.
John Malcolm My ideas of a wife were influenced by watching my mother ruin her health to bring up eight kids. Not that my demands on you would have been as high as that. But, they would have included the proper running of a home and the bearing of children.
Ann Shankland About children, I did make it perfectly clear...
John Malcolm I know, I know. The beautiful fashion model. That little hobby of yours. Your figure was too important to risk for posterity.
John Malcolm [to Ann] People who hate the light usually hate the truth.
Ann Shankland Why would I have married you if I didn't love you? After all, there were others - more important men.
John Malcolm They couldn't pay you the full price.
Ann Shankland What price?
John Malcolm Enslavement!
Jean You'd better wipe the lipstick off - the old girls might notice.
Charles You mean the old girls know the facts of life?
Jean They may know them, but they don't like them.
Jean Charles, lets go for a walk in the garden.
Charles [trying to study for his med school exams] Oh, darling, first it's billiards, now its a walk.
Jean But, it looks so romantic!
Charles Well, how can I possibly mix anatomy with romance.
Jean Well, that shouldn't be too difficult.
Mr. Fowler The cook's acquiring a lighter touch with her pastries, don't you think?
Miss Meacham Not judging by the tarts we had at tea yesterday. Cannonballs! Simply cannonballs!
Mr. Fowler Tolerance is not necessarily a good. Tolerance of evil can itself be an evil. After all, wasn't it Aristotle who said...
Miss Meacham Oh, really! You've all gone on far too long about. And when you start quoting Aristotle, personally, I'm going to me room.
Ann Shankland If all I wanted to do was make my husband a slave, why would I have chosen you and not the others?
John Malcolm Cause where would the fun have been? Where would the fun have been enslaving men like that? A tame millionaire? A mincing baronet? To well brought you to say anything when you denied them their conjugal rights! Too well mannered not to take you headaches at bedtime as *just* headaches at bedtime. Where would the fun have been turning your weapons on men like that?
Ann Shankland Being alone in a crowd is worse. It's more painful. More frightening. So frightening. So frightening.
John Malcolm We don't have very much hope together.
Ann Shankland Have we all that much apart?
Major Angus Pollock [last lines] Lunch at the usual time.
Major Angus Pollock Mark you, Jerry in the desert is a very different cup of tea from Jerry on the Western Front.
Jean You know my views on marriage perfectly well. I intend to produce paintings, not children.
Major Angus Pollock Well, thanks again. Cheery-bye!
Mrs. Railton-Bell Quite obvious they were making love.
Lady Matheson How do you know?
Mrs. Railton-Bell He was putting a handkerchief away with lipstick on it.
Pat Cooper In a hotel, one must tolerate all sorts of things.
Major Angus Pollock Well, I'm blithered. Absolutely, blithered!
Mrs. Railton-Bell Of course, I realize you must miss some of the gaieties of life: the balls and cocktail parties and things that a few other lucky young people can enjoy. I do my best, you know.
Sibyl Railton-Bell Yes, I know you do, Mummy. Yes, I know.
John Malcolm What has he done that's any worst than the people who cheapen love making? Who use it as a weapon to get what they want.
John Malcolm You fondness in me was sometimes shown in surprising ways.
[repeated line]
Major Angus Pollock Mea culpa, mea culpa, my fault.
Ann Shankland We could make-believe couldn't we? We could wipe out everything that's happened to us. The waves rolling in all night long. Remember?
John Malcolm Liars and expensive tramps!
