Sibyl Railton-Bell Why did you do it. WHY did you DO it?

Major Angus Pollock I don't know. I wish I could answer that. Why does anybody do anything that they shouldn't? Why do some people drink too much and other people smoke 50 cigarettes a day? Because they can't stop it, I suppose.

Sibyl Railton-Bell Then it wasn't the first time?

Major Angus Pollock No...