Myles Falworth[after holding a stone in his outstretched arm for a long length of time]My arm feels as if it shall fall off.
Francis GascoyneThat's alright, you'll be allowed to use the other.
Sir JamesI don't like your manners. Change them. Nor your truculence. Drop it. Nor your impudence. Mask it. As for your temper, curb it. If I learn of your brawling just once more, I'll fling you from the walls of Mackworth Castle myself.
Myles Falworth[Sir James instructs Myles to ride a horse between a series of pells - upright supports - with his hands over his head. When he fails, he complains to Sir James that he cannot control the horse]... then how will my horse know where to go, unless of course he has more brains than I?
Sir JamesA possibility not so remote as you may imagine.
Sir James[Lady Anne and Meg have ridden to the training grounds of the squires, and Sir James greets them]Good morning, my lady.
Sir JamesAnd to you, Sir James. We were just coming to you for permission to watch.
Sir JamesYou may indeed, then, but they may not watch you. The first man who casts his eye in this direction, I'll have it plucked out and fed to the buzzards.
Archbishop at Myles' KnightingYou that desire to receive the order of knighthood swear now always to be loyal to your king who bestows it upon you; swear also to maintain and defend the weak and to shun no adventure of your person in battle.