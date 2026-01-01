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Poster of Son of Ali Baba
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Son of Ali Baba
5.9

Son of Ali Baba

, 1952
Son of Ali Baba
USA / Fantasy, Adventure, Action / 18+
Poster of Son of Ali Baba
5.9

Synopsis

Kashma Baba, the son of the famed Baghdad thief Ali Baba is a cadet in a medieval Persian military academy where he runs afoul of his rival Hussein, the evil Caliph's son.

Cast

Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
Susan Cabot
William Reynolds
Hugh O'Brian
Victor Jory
Director Kurt Neumann
Writer Gerald Drayson Adams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 15 August 1952
Release date
3 April 1953 Germany
15 August 1952 USA
Production Universal International Pictures (UI)
Also known as
Son of Ali Baba, Der Sohn von Ali Baba, De zoon van Ali Baba, El Hijo de Ali Baba, El hijo de Alí Babá, Ali Baba'nın oğlu, Ali Baban poika, Ali Babas son, Fiul lui Ali Baba, Il figlio di Alì Babà, Kalifen i Bagdad, Kashma - Ali Babas son, Le fils d'Ali Baba, Le Fils d'Ali-Baba, O Filho de Ali Babá, O Filho de Ali-Babá, O gyios tou Ali Baba, Sin Ali Babe, Сын Али-Бабы, アリババの復讐

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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