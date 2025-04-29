Similar films for Beachhead
Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull's History Lesson Comedy, Western
1976, USA
6.1
Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies Romantic, Comedy
1969, France / Great Britain / Italy
6.1
The Boston Strangler Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective
1968, USA
5.2
Don't Make Waves Comedy
1967, USA
5.9
Boeing, Boeing Comedy
1965, USA
6.5
Sex and the Single Girl Comedy, Romantic
1964, USA
6.5
Captain Newman, M.D. Comedy, Drama, War
1963, USA
6.9
Taras Bulba Romantic, Adventure, Action, War, Drama
1962, Yugoslavia / USA
6.4
Pepe Comedy, Musical
1960, USA / Mexico
5.6
Who Was That Lady? Comedy
1960, USA
6.6
The Vikings Drama, Adventure
1958, USA
7.0
Kings Go Forth Drama, War, Action, Romantic
1958, USA
6.5