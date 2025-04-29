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Poster of Beachhead
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Beachhead
5.7

Beachhead

, 1954
Beachhead
USA / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Beachhead
5.7

Synopsis

In 1943, in the wake of the Allied amphibious landing on the Japanese held Bougainville Island, four Marines are sent to scout the location of Japanese minefields.

Cast

Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
Burke
Frank Lovejoy
Sgt. Fletcher
Mary Murphy
Nina Bouchard
Eduard Franz
Bouchard, French Planter
Skip Homeier
Reynolds
John Doucette
Maj. Scott
Alan Wells
Biggerman
Akira Fukunaga
Terrified Japanese Sailor
Dan Aoki
Japanese Sniper
Steamboat Mokuahi
Malanesian, Island Native
Director Stuart Heisler
Writer Richard Alan Simmons, Richard G. Hubler
Composer Arthur Lange, Emil Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 5 February 1954
Release date
1 January 1957 Brazil
10 December 1956 Portugal
5 February 1954 USA
Budget $450,000
Production Aubrey Schenck Productions
Also known as
Beachhead, La patrouille infernale, Brückenkopf X, Brohodet, Brohuvudet, Cabeça de Praia, Cap de pod, De duivelse patroelje, Fedai komandolar, Fugitivos do Inferno, Junglens snigskytter, Misión temeraria, Missione suicidio, Peripolos aifnidiasmou, Przyczólek, Ribera de heroísmo, Rivera del heroismo, Támaszpont, Urhojen saari, Береговой плацдарм, 橋頭堡を攻撃せよ, A Bravura de um Soldado

Film rating

5.7
Rate 15 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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