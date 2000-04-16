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Poster of Bruno
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Bruno
6.0

Bruno

, 2000
Bruno
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Bruno
6.0

Cast

Alex D. Linz
Bruno Battaglia
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Helen
Gary Sinise
Gary Sinise
Dino Battaglia
Joey Lauren Adams
Joey Lauren Adams
Donna Marie
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
Mother Superior
Kiami Davael
Shawniqua
Stacey Halprin
Angela
Jennifer Tilly
Jennifer Tilly
Dolores Tucci
Gwen Verdon
Gwen Verdon
Mrs. Drago
Brett Butler
Sister Della Rosa
Director Shirley MacLaine
Writer David Ciminello
Composer Chris Boardman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 16 April 2000
Release date
16 April 2000 Russia 0+
16 April 2000 Kazakhstan
16 April 2000 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $10,000,000
Production J&M Entertainment, Original Voices Inc., Talent One
Also known as
Bruno, Бруно, The Dress Code, ぼくが天使になった日

Film rating

6.0
Rate 14 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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