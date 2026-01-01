Menu
Poster of The Wilby Conspiracy
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Wilby Conspiracy

The Wilby Conspiracy

The Wilby Conspiracy 18+
Synopsis

Black anti-apartheid activist and British engineer are forced to run from South African secret police.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 1 February 1975
Release date
13 February 1975 Russia 16+
8 October 1975 Greece
17 October 1975 Ireland PG
13 February 1975 Kazakhstan
6 June 1977 Poland 12
1 February 1975 USA
13 February 1975 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Production Baum/Dantine Productions, Optimus Productions Ltd.
Also known as
The Wilby Conspiracy, Die Wilby-Verschwörung, A Wilby összeesküvés, Conspiração Violenta, Conspiratia Wilby, Conspiration, Flykten mot Botswana, I synomosia tou Wilby, Il seme dell'odio, La conspiración, Le vent de la violence, Na tropie Wilby'ego, Os Caminhos da Liberdade, Samenzwering, Sorte diamanter, Suuri silmukka, The Wind of Violence, Η συνωμοσία Wilby, Η συνωμοσία του Γουίλμπι, Заговор Уилби, Змова у Вілбі, Конспирацията на Уилби, ケープタウン（1975）
Director
Ralph Nelson
Cast
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Nicol Williamson
Prunella Gee
Saeed Jaffrey
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Major Horn Mukarjee could swear by the beard of the prophet or the nails of the true cross and it wouldn't mean a thing. Because Mukarjee is a goddamned, godless, atheist Marxist. And the only thing that he holds sacred is Che Guevara's foreskin.
Stills
