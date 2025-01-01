[Frank seizes Chapple's wrist, causing him to shoot himself]
BruceWhat's happening to Dodgson's prison contact? The one who passed him the pills and so on?
FleckerHe's having ten years off his sentence and then we're sending him to Northern Ireland.
BruceYou do take away with one hand what you give with the other.
[first lines]
Miss DonaldThe only way we'll know when and at what targets a nuclear button will be pressed is by electronic espionage. That's what makes it so appalling that Dodgson, a self-confessed and convicted Soviet agent, was able to hold a position of trust here for ten years. It must not happen again. Each of you, not only section heads, but each and every one of you, has simply got to report oddities of behaviour among your colleagues, strange events or anything else that strikes you as out of the ordinary.
Bob JonesCan you imagine what it's like to be at the mercy of a secret report from someone you're living with or working with?