The Whistle Blower Movie Quotes

The Whistle Blower Movie Quotes

Bob Jones If the Bolshoi comes, if I watch and listen to Romeo and Juliet, the joy of it is poisoned by the certainty that the KGB man is sitting in the bloody prompt corner.
Frank Jones [to Bob] You're a linguist. Who needs them?
[last lines]
Bob Jones [voice over] I still believe the man in the white hat always wins... and I intend to prove it
Bob Jones Every day, or nearly every day, I go to this place to translate surprising, sometimes terrifying, and occasionally appalling things.
Bob Jones I believe, with all my heart, that our secret world is on exactly the same tack as theirs.
Frank Jones CPO Pratt. Pratt by name and prat by nature.
Mark Bob was... like Dostoevsky's Idiot - no help to anybody.
Frank Jones I can't get over you doing the old James Bond.
Charles Greig I should be so lucky. No birds, nothing stirred and not much shaken.
Frank Jones [on a confession] This will do
Sir Adrian Chapple Now perhaps you'll kindly return it
Sir Adrian Chapple Now perhaps you'll kindly return it
[points a pistol at Frank]
Sir Adrian Chapple I hate to be melodramatic... but...
[Frank seizes Chapple's wrist, causing him to shoot himself]
Bruce What's happening to Dodgson's prison contact? The one who passed him the pills and so on?
Flecker He's having ten years off his sentence and then we're sending him to Northern Ireland.
Bruce You do take away with one hand what you give with the other.
[first lines]
Miss Donald The only way we'll know when and at what targets a nuclear button will be pressed is by electronic espionage. That's what makes it so appalling that Dodgson, a self-confessed and convicted Soviet agent, was able to hold a position of trust here for ten years. It must not happen again. Each of you, not only section heads, but each and every one of you, has simply got to report oddities of behaviour among your colleagues, strange events or anything else that strikes you as out of the ordinary.
Bob Jones Can you imagine what it's like to be at the mercy of a secret report from someone you're living with or working with?
