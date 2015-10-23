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Poster of Ithaca
5.5
Ithaca - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ithaca
5.5

Ithaca

, 2015
Ithaca
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ithaca
5.5
Ithaca - Trailer
Ithaca  Trailer

Synopsis

With his older brother off to war, fourteen-year-old telegram messenger Homer Macauley comes of age in the summer of 1942.

Cast

Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan
Mrs. Macauley
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Matthew Macauley
Molly Gordon
Molly Gordon
Sam Shepard
Sam Shepard
Willie Grogan
Jack Quaid
Jack Quaid
Marcus Macauley
Hamish Linklater
Hamish Linklater
Tom Spangler
Gabriel Basso
Gabriel Basso
Tobey George
Alex Neustaedter
Alex Neustaedter
Homer Macauley
Spencer Howell
Ulysses Macauley
Christine Nelson
Bess Macauley
Lois Robbins
Mrs. Beaufrere
Director Meg Ryan
Writer Erik Jendresen, William Saroyan
Composer John Mellencamp
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 23 October 2015
Release date
23 October 2015 Russia 16+
23 October 2015 Kazakhstan
9 September 2016 USA
23 October 2015 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $5,000,000
Production Co-Op Entertainment, The Exchange, Apple Lane Productions
Also known as
Ithaca, Итака, Thành Phố Ithaca, 伊薩卡的電報, 涙のメッセンジャー 14歳の約束

Film rating

5.5
Rate 13 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

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Ithaca - Trailer
Ithaca Trailer
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Quotes

Mrs. Macauley There will always be pain in this world, Homer. And a good man will seek to take the pain out of things.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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