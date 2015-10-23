Cast
Spencer Howell
Ulysses Macauley
Christine Nelson
Bess Macauley
Lois Robbins
Mrs. Beaufrere
Cast and Crew
Writer
Erik Jendresen, William Saroyan
Composer
John Mellencamp
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
23 October 2015
Release date
|23 October 2015
|Russia
|
|16+
|23 October 2015
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|9 September 2016
|USA
|
|
|23 October 2015
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
PG
Budget
$5,000,000
Production
Co-Op Entertainment, The Exchange, Apple Lane Productions
Also known as
Ithaca, Итака, Thành Phố Ithaca, 伊薩卡的電報, 涙のメッセンジャー 14歳の約束