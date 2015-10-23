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There will always be pain in this world, Homer. And a good man will seek to take the pain out of things.

Mrs. Macauley There will always be pain in this world, Homer. And a good man will seek to take the pain out of things.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.