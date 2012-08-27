Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
That's What She Said. Trailer
That's What She Said. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 27 August 2012
That's What She Said
– Bebe and DeeDee, best friends with different relationship problems, embark on a New York City misadventure with their new acquaintance, Clementine.
Expand
Share trailer
3.9
That's What She Said
Comedy, 2012, USA
02:43
My Pet Dragon
trailer
02:21
The Occupant
trailer in russian
01:59
Badlands
trailer in russian
01:32
The heartthrob
trailer
02:02
Alisa v Strane Chudes
trailer
01:23
Moment istiny
trailer 3
01:56
Are You There?
trailer in russian
02:09
Kulachnyy
teaser-trailer
00:40
Return to Silent Hill
teaser-trailer
01:44
Prostokvashino
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree