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Poster of Suspension of Disbelief
4.0
Suspension of Disbelief - Trailer with voice-over
Kinoafisha Films Suspension of Disbelief
4.0

Suspension of Disbelief

, 2012
Suspension of Disbelief
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Suspension of Disbelief
4.0
Suspension of Disbelief - Trailer with voice-over
Suspension of Disbelief  Trailer with voice-over

Synopsis

Martin is a successful writer whose wife suddenly disappeared. During a film shoot fifteen years later, Martin meets Angelique, who disappears the same night. The next day, police find her dead body and a mysterious investigation begins.

Cast

Sebastian Koch
Sebastian Koch
Martin Ehrlichmann
Lotte Verbeek
Lotte Verbeek
Angelique Prevert
Emilia Fox
Emilia Fox
Fiona Jones
Rebecca Night
Sarah Jones
Eoin Macken
Eoin Macken
Gregory O'Hanlon
Lachlan Nieboer
Dominic
Frances de la Tour
Frances de la Tour
Nesta Rich-Harrick
Julian Sands
Julian Sands
DCI Hackett
Kenneth Cranham
Kenneth Cranham
DCI Bullock
Melia Kreiling
Melia Kreiling
Juliette Mekas
Director Mike Figgis
Writer Mike Figgis
Composer Mike Figgis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 1 November 2012
Release date
10 October 2013 Russia Premium Film 16+
10 October 2013 Belarus
6 November 2013 Germany
19 July 2013 Great Britain
1 November 2012 Italy
10 October 2013 Kazakhstan
10 October 2013 Ukraine
Production Sosho Production, Red Mullet, Suspension
Also known as
Suspension of Disbelief, Gefährliche Begierde, Realidade Suspensa, На грани сомнения, На межі сумніву, Отстраняване на недоверието

Film rating

4.0
Rate 14 votes
4.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Suspension of Disbelief - Trailer with voice-over
Suspension of Disbelief Trailer with voice-over
Suspension of Disbelief - Trailer
Suspension of Disbelief Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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