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Suspension of Disbelief
4.0
Suspension of Disbelief
, 2012
Suspension of Disbelief
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
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4.0
Suspension of Disbelief
Trailer with voice-over
Trailer with voice-over
Synopsis
Martin is a successful writer whose wife suddenly disappeared. During a film shoot fifteen years later, Martin meets Angelique, who disappears the same night. The next day, police find her dead body and a mysterious investigation begins.
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Cast
Sebastian Koch
Martin Ehrlichmann
Lotte Verbeek
Angelique Prevert
Emilia Fox
Fiona Jones
Rebecca Night
Sarah Jones
Eoin Macken
Gregory O'Hanlon
Lachlan Nieboer
Dominic
Frances de la Tour
Nesta Rich-Harrick
Julian Sands
DCI Hackett
Kenneth Cranham
DCI Bullock
Melia Kreiling
Juliette Mekas
Director
Mike Figgis
Writer
Mike Figgis
Composer
Mike Figgis
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
1 November 2012
Release date
10 October 2013
Russia
Premium Film
16+
10 October 2013
Belarus
6 November 2013
Germany
19 July 2013
Great Britain
1 November 2012
Italy
10 October 2013
Kazakhstan
10 October 2013
Ukraine
Production
Sosho Production, Red Mullet, Suspension
Also known as
Suspension of Disbelief, Gefährliche Begierde, Realidade Suspensa, На грани сомнения, На межі сумніву, Отстраняване на недоверието
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Film rating
4.0
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14
votes
4.2
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