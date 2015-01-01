Menu
The Keys to the Street

The Keys to the Street 18+
Synopsis

A woman escapes from her violent husband. She has a love affair with a man who is not who he seems to be.
Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 1 January 2015
Release date
1 January 2015 Russia Cinema Prestige 16+
1 January 2015 Kazakhstan
1 January 2015 Ukraine
Also known as
The Keys to the Street
Director
Julius Sevcík
Cast
Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton
Tim Roth
Tim Roth
Max Irons
Max Irons
Sebastian Koch
Sebastian Koch
Cast and Crew
Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
