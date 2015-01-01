Menu
Cast & Crew
The Keys to the Street
The Keys to the Street
The Keys to the Street
18+
Thriller
Synopsis
A woman escapes from her violent husband. She has a love affair with a man who is not who he seems to be.
Country
Great Britain / USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
1 January 2015
Release date
1 January 2015
Russia
Cinema Prestige
1 January 2015
Kazakhstan
1 January 2015
Ukraine
Also known as
The Keys to the Street
Director
Julius Sevcík
Cast
Gemma Arterton
Tim Roth
Max Irons
Sebastian Koch
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Keys to the Street
6.8
The Disappearance of Alice Creed
(2009)
4.0
Suspension of Disbelief
(2012)
8.0
Reservoir Dogs
(1992)
6.5
The Riot Club
(2014)
7.4
Black Book
(2006)
5.3
A Good Day to Die Hard
(2013)
6.6
Red Riding Hood
(2011)
6.3
Möbius
(2013)
6.5
The Host
(2012)
5.7
The Liability
(2012)
6.9
Arbitrage
(2012)
6.1
Youth Without Youth
(2007)
0.0
