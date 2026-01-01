Yolanda and the Thief, El ladrón y la bella, Jolanda e il re della samba, Jolanda i złodziej, Sahte melek, Turister i paradiset, Yolanda e o Ladrão, Yolanda e o Vigarista, Yolanda és a tolvaj, Yolanda et le voleur, Yolanda ja varas, Yolanda und der Dieb, Yolanda y el ladrón, Η Γιολάντα και ο κλέφτης, Иоланта и вор
Film rating
5.9
Rate15 votes
5.9IMDb
Quotes
Mr. CandleYou know, when I was a Boy Scout, one of the first things we learned was never try to stuff a tree in your pocket... . Something to think about.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.