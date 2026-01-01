Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Yolanda and the Thief
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Yolanda and the Thief
5.9

Yolanda and the Thief

, 1954
Yolanda and the Thief
USA / Romantic, Musical, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Yolanda and the Thief
5.9

Cast

Fred Astaire
Fred Astaire
Johnny Parkson Riggs
Lucille Bremer
Yolanda
Frank Morgan
Victor Budlow Trout
Mildred Natwick
Mildred Natwick
Aunt Amarilla
Mary Nash
Mary Nash
Duenna
Leon Ames
Mr. Candle
Ludwig Stössel
School Teacher
Jane Green
Mother Superior
Remo Bufano
Puppeteer
Francis Pierlot
Padre
Director Vincente Minnelli
Writer Irving Brecher, Jacques Théry, Ludwig Bemelmans
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 20 November 1945
Release date
22 November 1945 USA
Budget $2,443,322
Production Loew's
Also known as
Yolanda and the Thief, El ladrón y la bella, Jolanda e il re della samba, Jolanda i złodziej, Sahte melek, Turister i paradiset, Yolanda e o Ladrão, Yolanda e o Vigarista, Yolanda és a tolvaj, Yolanda et le voleur, Yolanda ja varas, Yolanda und der Dieb, Yolanda y el ladrón, Η Γιολάντα και ο κλέφτης, Иоланта и вор

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.9 IMDb

Quotes

Mr. Candle You know, when I was a Boy Scout, one of the first things we learned was never try to stuff a tree in your pocket... . Something to think about.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Yolanda and the Thief

Till the Clouds Roll By
Till the Clouds Roll By Musical, Biography
1946, USA
6.0
Roberta
Roberta Comedy, Musical, Romantic
1935, USA
7.0
Flying Down to Rio
Flying Down to Rio Comedy, Musical, Romantic
1933, USA
6.0
Three Little Words
Three Little Words Biography, Romantic, Comedy, Musical
1950, USA
6.0
The Barkleys of Broadway
The Barkleys of Broadway Mystery, Comedy
1949, USA
7.0
Blue Skies
Blue Skies Romantic, Drama, Comedy, Musical
1946, USA
6.0
You Were Never Lovelier
You Were Never Lovelier Musical, Comedy, Romantic
1942, USA
7.0
Meet Me in St. Louis
Meet Me in St. Louis Musical, Family, Romantic
1944, USA
7.0
A Matter of Time
A Matter of Time Drama, Romantic, Fantasy
1976, USA / Italy
5.0
The Story of Three Loves
The Story of Three Loves Drama, Romantic, Musical
1953, USA
6.0
An American in Paris
An American in Paris Musical
1951, USA
7.0
Goodbye Charlie
Goodbye Charlie Romantic, Comedy, Fantasy
1964, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more