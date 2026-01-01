You know, when I was a Boy Scout, one of the first things we learned was never try to stuff a tree in your pocket... . Something to think about.

Mr. Candle You know, when I was a Boy Scout, one of the first things we learned was never try to stuff a tree in your pocket... . Something to think about.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.