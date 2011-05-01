Country
Brazil
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2009
Online premiere
1 May 2011
World premiere
12 October 1973
Release date
|31 July 2009
|Brazil
|
|
|31 July 2009
|Finland
|
|K-12
|25 March 2010
|Greece
|
|
|7 February 1974
|Hungary
|
|18
|12 October 1973
|Ireland
|
|18
|1 December 1973
|Poland
|
|18
Worldwide Gross
$474,422
Production
O2 Filmes
Also known as
À Deriva, Adrift, A deriva, Al vaivén, Başıboş, Otan erhontai ta synnefa, Upalne brazylijskie lato, Οταν έρχονται τα σύννεφα, Брошенная на произвол судьбы, За течією