À Deriva 18+
Adrift - international trailer
Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 1 May 2011
World premiere 12 October 1973
Release date
31 July 2009 Brazil
31 July 2009 Finland K-12
25 March 2010 Greece
7 February 1974 Hungary 18
12 October 1973 Ireland 18
1 December 1973 Poland 18
Worldwide Gross $474,422
Production O2 Filmes
Also known as
À Deriva, Adrift, A deriva, Al vaivén, Başıboş, Otan erhontai ta synnefa, Upalne brazylijskie lato, Οταν έρχονται τα σύννεφα, Брошенная на произвол судьбы, За течією
Director
Heitor Dhalia
Heitor Dhalia
Cast
Vincent Cassel
Vincent Cassel
Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle
Cauã Reymond
Film rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Clarice If everyone with a lover got murdered, the human race would have died out.
