Cast
Alison Reid
Documentary Interviewer
Cast and Crew
Director
Alison Reid
Writer
Richard Beattie
Composer
Robert Carli, Tim Thorney
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
10 July 2008
Release date
|29 September 2011
|Russia
| DalmatianFilm
|
|29 September 2011
|Belarus
|
|
|29 September 2011
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|10 July 2008
|USA
|
|
|29 September 2011
|Ukraine
|
|
Production
David J. Woods Entertainment, Free Spirit Films, Super Channel
Also known as
The Baby Formula, Szerelemgyerek