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Poster of The Baby Formula
4.3
Kinoafisha Films The Baby Formula
4.3

The Baby Formula

, 2008
The Baby Formula
Canada / Comedy, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Baby Formula
4.3

Cast

Angela Vint
Athena
Megan Fahlenbock
Lilith
Rosemary Dunsmore
Rosemary Dunsmore
Wanda
Jessica Booker
Grandma Kate
Michael Hanrahan
Edward
Hal Eisen
Daniel
Dmitry Chepovetsky
Dmitry Chepovetsky
Larry
Roger Dunn
Karl
Matt Baram
Jim
Alison Reid
Documentary Interviewer
Director Alison Reid
Writer Richard Beattie
Composer Robert Carli, Tim Thorney
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 10 July 2008
Release date
29 September 2011 Russia DalmatianFilm
29 September 2011 Belarus
29 September 2011 Kazakhstan
10 July 2008 USA
29 September 2011 Ukraine
Production David J. Woods Entertainment, Free Spirit Films, Super Channel
Also known as
The Baby Formula, Szerelemgyerek

Film rating

4.3
Rate 15 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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