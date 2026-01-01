Menu
Megan Fahlenbock
Date of Birth
30 June 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
4.3
The Baby Formula
(2008)
Filmography
4.3
The Baby Formula
The Baby Formula
Comedy, Fantasy
2008, Canada
