1 poster
Io & Marilyn
Io e Marilyn
18+
Comedy
Synopsis
Gualtiero Marchesi is a divorced man that works in a circus. Along with some companions of the circus, Gualtiero decides to revive Marilyn Monroe through a seance. Gualtiero decided with the heart, so Marilyn appears only in his eyes.
Io & Marilyn
trailer
trailer
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
17 December 2009
Release date
17 December 2009
Italy
Worldwide Gross
$18,844,036
Production
Levante Film, Medusa Film, Mediateca Regionale Toscana
Also known as
Io & Marilyn, Me and Marilyn, Мэрилин и я
Director
Leonardo Pieraccioni
Cast
Massimo Ceccherini
Marta Gastini
Gianna Giachetti
Francesco Guccini
Biagio Izzo
Similar films for Io & Marilyn
5.5
Se son rose
(2018)
6.4
Quo vado?
(2016)
2.1
Lockdown all'italiana
(2020)
4.6
Natale A Cinque Stelle
(2018)
6.5
Moglie e marito
(2017)
3.8
Box Office 3D: Il film dei film
(2011)
6.1
Napoleon and Me
(2006)
6.1
These Days
(2016)
5.9
5.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
No reviews
Io & Marilyn
Trailer
0
0
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
