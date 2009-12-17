Menu
Poster of Io & Marilyn
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Io & Marilyn

Io & Marilyn

Io e Marilyn 18+
Synopsis

Gualtiero Marchesi is a divorced man that works in a circus. Along with some companions of the circus, Gualtiero decides to revive Marilyn Monroe through a seance. Gualtiero decided with the heart, so Marilyn appears only in his eyes.
Io & Marilyn - trailer
Io & Marilyn  trailer
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 17 December 2009
Release date
17 December 2009 Italy
Worldwide Gross $18,844,036
Production Levante Film, Medusa Film, Mediateca Regionale Toscana
Also known as
Io & Marilyn, Me and Marilyn, Мэрилин и я
Director
Leonardo Pieraccioni
Cast
Massimo Ceccherini
Marta Gastini
Marta Gastini
Gianna Giachetti
Francesco Guccini
Biagio Izzo
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Film Trailers All trailers
Io & Marilyn - trailer
Io & Marilyn Trailer
Stills
