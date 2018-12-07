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4.6
Kinoafisha
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Natale A Cinque Stelle
4.6
Natale A Cinque Stelle
, 2018
Natale a 5 stelle
Italy / Comedy / 18+
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4.6
Cast
Massimo Ghini
Ricky Memphis
Paola Minaccioni
Andrea Osvárt
Biagio Izzo
Rocco Siffredi
Director
Marco Risi
Writer
Ray Cooney
,
Enrico Vanzina
Composer
Giuliano Taviani
,
Carmelo Travia
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
7 December 2018
World premiere
7 December 2018
Release date
7 December 2018
Italy
Production
Lucky Red
Also known as
Natale a 5 stelle, 5 Star Christmas, Navidad 5 estrellas, Femstjärnig jul, Femstjernet jul, Święta na 5 gwiazdek, Un Noël 5 étoiles, Viiden tähden joulu, Χριστούγεννα 5 αστέρων, Рождество на 5 звезд, 五星级圣诞
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Film rating
4.6
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10
votes
4.6
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