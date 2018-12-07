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Poster of Natale A Cinque Stelle
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Natale A Cinque Stelle
4.6

Natale A Cinque Stelle

, 2018
Natale a 5 stelle
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Natale A Cinque Stelle
4.6

Cast

Massimo Ghini
Massimo Ghini
Ricky Memphis
Paola Minaccioni
Paola Minaccioni
Andrea Osvárt
Biagio Izzo
Rocco Siffredi
Director Marco Risi
Writer Ray Cooney, Enrico Vanzina
Composer Giuliano Taviani, Carmelo Travia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 7 December 2018
World premiere 7 December 2018
Release date
7 December 2018 Italy
Production Lucky Red
Also known as
Natale a 5 stelle, 5 Star Christmas, Navidad 5 estrellas, Femstjärnig jul, Femstjernet jul, Święta na 5 gwiazdek, Un Noël 5 étoiles, Viiden tähden joulu, Χριστούγεννα 5 αστέρων, Рождество на 5 звезд, 五星级圣诞

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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