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Poster of In the Zone of Special Attention
7.2
Kinoafisha Films In the Zone of Special Attention
7.2

In the Zone of Special Attention

, 1978
V zone osobogo vnimaniya
USSR / Action, Adventure / 18+
Poster of In the Zone of Special Attention
7.2

Cast

Boris Galkin
Boris Galkin
ViktorTarasov - leytenant
Mihai Volontir
Aleksandr Volentir - praporshchik
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Gennadiy Morozhkyn - mayor
Sergei Volkosh
Yegorov - ryadovoy
Aleksandr Pyatkov
Zuyev - kapitan
Elena Tsyplakova
Elena Tsyplakova
Yuriy Chernyy
Igor Ivanov
Pugachov - serzhant
Ivan Agafonov
Podpolkovnik militsii
Boris Bachurin
Pakhomov - leytenant
V. Basalayev
V. Brach
Director Andrey Malyukov
Writer Yevgeni Mesyatsev
Composer Mark Minkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 6 June 1977
Release date
6 June 1977 Russia 12+
11 November 1977 USA
29 October 1978 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
V zone osobogo vnimaniya, Absprung in die Todeszone, Comandos en zona de alerta, Felderítők akcióban, In the Zone of Special Attention, Les Commandos dans la zone d'alerte, Treino de Comandos, V ostre sledovanem pasmu, W strefie specjalnej, Ypatingo dėmesio zonoje, В зоне особого внимания

Film rating

7.2
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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