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Matt Salinger
Matt Salinger Matt Salinger
Kinoafisha Persons Matt Salinger

Matt Salinger

Matt Salinger

Date of Birth
13 February 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Paris Christmas Waltz 7.3
Paris Christmas Waltz (2023)
The Ice Road 6.6
The Ice Road (2021)
Learning to Drive 6.4
Learning to Drive (2014)

Filmography

Paris Christmas Waltz 7.3
Paris Christmas Waltz Paris Christmas Waltz
Drama, Romantic 2023, Bulgaria / Canada / France / USA
The Ice Road 6.6
The Ice Road The Ice Road
Action 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Learning to Drive 6.4
Learning to Drive Learning to Drive
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2014, USA
Pistol Whipped 5.1
Pistol Whipped Pistol Whipped
Action, Crime, Drama 2008, USA
Captain America 3.3
Captain America Captain America
Sci-Fi, Action 1990, USA
Watch trailer
Power 5.7
Power Power
Drama 1986, USA
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