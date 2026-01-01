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About
Filmography
Matt Salinger
Matt Salinger
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Salinger
Matt Salinger
Matt Salinger
Date of Birth
13 February 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.3
Paris Christmas Waltz
(2023)
6.6
The Ice Road
(2021)
6.4
Learning to Drive
(2014)
Filmography
7.3
Paris Christmas Waltz
Paris Christmas Waltz
Drama, Romantic
2023, Bulgaria / Canada / France / USA
6.6
The Ice Road
The Ice Road
Action
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Learning to Drive
Learning to Drive
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2014, USA
5.1
Pistol Whipped
Pistol Whipped
Action, Crime, Drama
2008, USA
3.3
Captain America
Captain America
Sci-Fi, Action
1990, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Power
Power
Drama
1986, USA
Show more
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