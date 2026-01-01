Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
3.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Sextette
3.7
Sextette
, 1978
Sextette
USA / Musical, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
3.7
Synopsis
On the day of her wedding to her sixth husband, a glamorous silver screen sex symbol is asked to intervene in a political dispute between nations, which leads to chaos.
Expand
Cast
Mae West
Timothy Dalton
Dom DeLuise
Tony Curtis
Ringo Starr
George Hamilton
Director
Ken Hughes
Writer
Mae West
,
Herbert Baker
Composer
Artie Butler
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
1978
World premiere
16 September 1977
Release date
3 March 1978
Russia
12+
12 December 1979
France
3 March 1978
Kazakhstan
21 May 1981
Spain
1 July 1981
Sweden
3 March 1978
USA
3 March 1978
Ukraine
MPAA
PG
Production
Briggs and Sullivan Productions
Also known as
Sextette, América Louca, Sexteto (el sexo no tiene edad), Det våras för mormor, Seis maridos para Marlo, Sekstet, Sexteto, Sextett, Sextette - A Grande Estrela, Секстет
More
Film rating
3.7
Rate
13
votes
3.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Quotes
Marlo Manners
I'm the girl that works at Paramount all day, and Fox all night.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Sextette
I'm No Angel
Comedy, Musical, Romantic
1933, USA
6.0
She Done Him Wrong
Romantic, Comedy
1933, USA
6.0
Cleopatra
Drama, Romantic, History, Biography
1963, Great Britain / USA / Switzerland
6.0
My Little Chickadee
Comedy, Western
1940, USA
6.0
Freaks
Thriller, Horror
1932, USA
8.0
Naked in New York
Comedy, Romantic
1993, USA
5.0
Sex and the Single Girl
Comedy, Romantic
1964, USA
6.0
Doc Hollywood
Romantic, Comedy
1991, USA
6.0
So This Is Paris
Comedy, Romantic, Musical
1955, USA
6.0
The Great Race
Comedy, Romantic, Musical, Family, Adventure
1965, USA
8.0
Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies
Romantic, Comedy
1969, France / Great Britain / Italy
6.0
Operation Petticoat
Comedy, Romantic
1959, USA
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree