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Poster of Sextette
3.7
Kinoafisha Films Sextette
3.7

Sextette

, 1978
Sextette
USA / Musical, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Sextette
3.7

Synopsis

On the day of her wedding to her sixth husband, a glamorous silver screen sex symbol is asked to intervene in a political dispute between nations, which leads to chaos.

Cast

Mae West
Timothy Dalton
Timothy Dalton
Dom DeLuise
Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
Ringo Starr
George Hamilton
George Hamilton
Director Ken Hughes
Writer Mae West, Herbert Baker
Composer Artie Butler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 16 September 1977
Release date
3 March 1978 Russia 12+
12 December 1979 France
3 March 1978 Kazakhstan
21 May 1981 Spain
1 July 1981 Sweden
3 March 1978 USA
3 March 1978 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Production Briggs and Sullivan Productions
Also known as
Sextette, América Louca, Sexteto (el sexo no tiene edad), Det våras för mormor, Seis maridos para Marlo, Sekstet, Sexteto, Sextett, Sextette - A Grande Estrela, Секстет

Film rating

3.7
Rate 13 votes
3.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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