ProductionAmerican International Pictures (AIP), Coralta Cinematografica, Deux Femmes Service Company
Also known as
A Matter of Time, Nina, Buhranlı yıllar, Carmela, En hotelpiges eventyr, Kohtalon tuulet, Kwestia czasu, Nina - Nur eine Frage der Zeit, Nina... romance de un verano, Nur eine Frage der Zeit, Otan i gynaika thelei, Questão de Tempo, Οταν η γυναίκα θέλει, Дело времени, ザ・スター, Nina Nur eine Frage der Zeit
Film rating
5.2
Rate15 votes
5.1IMDb
Quotes
Contessa SanzianiNo one is dead. No one dies unless we wish them to. It is a secret I will share with you. You see, time, you see, it doesn't exist.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.