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Poster of A Matter of Time
5.2
Kinoafisha Films A Matter of Time
5.2

A Matter of Time

, 1976
A Matter of Time
USA, Italy / Drama, Romantic, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of A Matter of Time
5.2

Synopsis

A simple young woman helps eccentric old countess deal with her old age and she introduces the young woman to a world of upper class society.

Cast

Ingrid Bergman
Ingrid Bergman
Contessa Sanziani
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli
Nina
Charles Boyer
Charles Boyer
Count Sanziani
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
Tina Aumont
Valentina
Spiros Focás
Mario Morello
Gabriele Ferzetti
Gabriele Ferzetti
Antonio Vicari
Geoffrey Copleston
Hotel Manager
Domino
Hotel Porter
Fernando Rey
Charles Van Maar
Orso Maria Guerrini
Orso Maria Guerrini
Gabriele d'Orazio
Director Vincente Minnelli
Writer Maurice Druon, John Gay
Composer Nino Oliviero
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 7 October 1976
Release date
7 October 1976 Russia 12+
7 October 1976 Kazakhstan
7 October 1976 USA
7 October 1976 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Production American International Pictures (AIP), Coralta Cinematografica, Deux Femmes Service Company
Also known as
A Matter of Time, Nina, Buhranlı yıllar, Carmela, En hotelpiges eventyr, Kohtalon tuulet, Kwestia czasu, Nina - Nur eine Frage der Zeit, Nina... romance de un verano, Nur eine Frage der Zeit, Otan i gynaika thelei, Questão de Tempo, Οταν η γυναίκα θέλει, Дело времени, ザ・スター, Nina Nur eine Frage der Zeit

Film rating

5.2
Rate 15 votes
5.1 IMDb

Quotes

Contessa Sanziani No one is dead. No one dies unless we wish them to. It is a secret I will share with you. You see, time, you see, it doesn't exist.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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