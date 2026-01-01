No one is dead. No one dies unless we wish them to. It is a secret I will share with you. You see, time, you see, it doesn't exist.

Contessa Sanziani No one is dead. No one dies unless we wish them to. It is a secret I will share with you. You see, time, you see, it doesn't exist.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.