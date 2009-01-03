Menu
Poster of The Greatest
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Greatest

The Greatest

The Greatest 18+
Synopsis

A drama that is centered around a troubled teenage girl and a family that is trying to get over the loss of their son.
The Greatest - trailer
The Greatest  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 3 January 2009
Release date
17 January 2009 Russia Союз 16+
14 April 2011 Argentina
18 June 2010 Brazil
21 July 2011 Chile
2 December 2009 France
7 February 2009 Germany
5 November 2009 Israel
17 January 2009 Kazakhstan
10 December 2010 Mexico
24 January 2013 Portugal
6 January 2011 South Korea
9 April 2012 Spain
17 January 2009 USA
17 January 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $987,053
Production Barbarian Films, Oceana Media Finance, Silverwood Films
Also known as
The Greatest, Pour l'amour de Bennett, Prueba de amor, El mejor, Em Busca de Uma Nova Chance, En İyisi, Geriausias, Gli ostacoli del cuore, În amintirea fiului, Kõige vägevam, La millor, Míg a halál el nem választ, Najlepszy, Sem Ti, Ta synora tis kardias, Usodna noc, Valatarin, Zeit der Trauer, Τα σύνορα της καρδιάς, Самый лучший, グレイティスト, 最伟大的, 愛，孕轉, 温柔的爱
Director
Shana Feste
Shana Feste
Cast
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
Jennifer Ehle
Jennifer Ehle
Johnny Simmons
6.3
6.6 IMDb
Quotes
Rose I knew this boy... who was really wonderful to me. The first time I saw him was in freshman English. He wore a baseball hat on the first day of school, and our teacher made him take it off and his hair was all pasted on top of his head, and he smiled at me while he tried to fix it. We watched each other after that. And I started to feel like I knew him. I looked at his yearbook picture so often I knew his face by heart. Our senior year I took piano, and he had soccer, so we would pass each other every day after school in the exact same spot. And it became something I looked forward to. So much so that I could tell you all the days that he was absent because those were the days I was disappointed. And sometimes he would look at me, sometimes he would turn away, and sometimes it would be so intense that we would start looking at each other from the very beginning of the steps. And then on the last day... he talked to me. And everything he said was exactly how I pictured it would be. And he felt the way he felt in my dreams and I thought everything was happening exactly the way it was supposed to. And I was the happiest I've ever been. Happy and scared all at the same time. And if he had signed my belly he would have written something comforting. I was in love with him. That's why I'm keeping this baby. I was in love with him for four years. I barely knew him, but everything was exactly how I imagined it, everything was just how I pictured it. I had to keep this baby. I think he was the love of my life.
Film Trailers All trailers
The Greatest - trailer
The Greatest Trailer
