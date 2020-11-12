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Poster of Désirée
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Désirée
6.4

Désirée

, 1954
Desirée
USA / Romantic, Drama, Biography / 18+
Poster of Désirée
6.4

Synopsis

The rise and fall of Napoleon Bonaparte, Emperor of France.

Cast

Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Napoleon Bonaparte
Gene Simmons
Désirée Clary
Merle Oberon
Empress Josephine
Michael Rennie
Jean-Baptiste Bernadotte
Cameron Mitchell
Joseph Bonaparte
Elizabeth Sellars
Julie - Désirée's Sister
Charlotte Austin
Paulette Bonaparte
Cathleen Nesbitt
Mme. Bonaparte
Evelyn Varden
Marie
Isobel Elsom
Mme. Clary - Désirée's Mother
Director Henry Koster
Writer Annemarie Selinko, Daniel Taradash
Composer Alex North
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 16 November 1954
Release date
11 February 1955 Great Britain U
16 November 1954 USA
Budget $2,720,000
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Désirée, Desirée, Desirée, la amante de Napoleón, Desiree, Desirée - Napóleon első szerelme, Desiree Napolyon'un sevgilisi, Désirée, o Amor de Napoleão, Desiree, to louloudi enos thronou, Mối Tình Đầu Của Napoleon, Ντεζιρέ, Дезире, Любовь императора Франции, デジレ

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Count Brahe You will enjoy life in Sweden, madame. Stockholm is called the Venice of the north.
Desiree Clary [Shivering] I prefer the Venice of the south!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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