Désirée, Desirée, Desirée, la amante de Napoleón, Desiree, Desirée - Napóleon első szerelme, Desiree Napolyon'un sevgilisi, Désirée, o Amor de Napoleão, Desiree, to louloudi enos thronou, Mối Tình Đầu Của Napoleon, Ντεζιρέ, Дезире, Любовь императора Франции, デジレ
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6.3IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Count BraheYou will enjoy life in Sweden, madame. Stockholm is called the Venice of the north.
Desiree Clary[Shivering]I prefer the Venice of the south!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.