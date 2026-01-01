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About
Filmography
Shiek Mahmud-Bey
Shiek Mahmud-Bey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shiek Mahmud-Bey
Shiek Mahmud-Bey
Shiek Mahmud-Bey
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.8
Ghost Whisperer
(2005)
6.6
Night Falls on Manhattan
(1997)
4.0
The Martyr Maker
(2018)
Filmography
4
The Martyr Maker
The Martyr Maker
Thriller
2018, USA
6.8
Ghost Whisperer
Drama, Fantasy
2005, USA
3.9
Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2003, USA
6.6
Night Falls on Manhattan
Night Falls On Manhattan
Crime, Drama
1997, USA
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