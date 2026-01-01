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Shiek Mahmud-Bey Shiek Mahmud-Bey
Kinoafisha Persons Shiek Mahmud-Bey

Shiek Mahmud-Bey

Shiek Mahmud-Bey

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Ghost Whisperer 6.8
Ghost Whisperer (2005)
Night Falls on Manhattan 6.6
Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)
The Martyr Maker 4.0
The Martyr Maker (2018)

Filmography

The Martyr Maker 4
The Martyr Maker The Martyr Maker
Thriller 2018, USA
Ghost Whisperer 6.8
Ghost Whisperer
Drama, Fantasy 2005, USA
Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood 3.9
Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2003, USA
Night Falls on Manhattan 6.6
Night Falls on Manhattan Night Falls On Manhattan
Crime, Drama 1997, USA
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