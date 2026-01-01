Menu
Poster of The Last of the Mobile Hot Shots
5.3 IMDb Rating: 5.1
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Last of the Mobile Hot Shots

The Last of the Mobile Hot Shots

Last of the Mobile Hot Shots 18+
Synopsis

After winning a game show contest, a newlywed couple travels to New Orleans where the husband seeks to reclaim his ancestral plantation mansion from his biracial stepbrother.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 2 January 1970
Release date
14 January 1970 Russia 18+
14 January 1970 Kazakhstan
2 January 1970 USA
14 January 1970 Ukraine
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
The Last of the Mobile Hot Shots, Blood Kin, Blutsverwandte, Brutalidade Desenfreada, La poiana vola sul tetto, O parente mais próximo, O teleftaios klironomos, Przyrodni bracia, Rudă de sânge, Seks çılgınları, The Seven Descents of Myrtle, Ultima solistă a lui Mobile Hot Shots, Vérrokonok, Последняя лихая штучка из Мобила, はるかなる南部
Director
Sidney Lumet
Cast
James Coburn
Perry Hayes
Robert Hooks
Reggie King
Lynn Redgrave
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Last of the Mobile Hot Shots
A View from the Bridge 6.9
A View from the Bridge (1962)
Daniel 6.6
Daniel (1982)
The Appointment 6.1
The Appointment (1969)
The Group 6.5
The Group (1966)
The Sea Gull 6.8
The Sea Gull (1968)
Bye Bye Braverman 5.6
Bye Bye Braverman (1968)
Stage Struck 5.9
Stage Struck (1958)
The Deadly Affair 6.8
The Deadly Affair (1966)
Lovin' Molly 5.5
Lovin' Molly (1974)
That Kind of Woman 6.1
That Kind of Woman (1959)
Child's Play 6.1
Child's Play (1972)
Garbo Talks 6.4
Garbo Talks (1984)

Film rating

5.3
Rate 15 votes
5.1 IMDb
