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Poster of Stage Struck
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Stage Struck
5.9

Stage Struck

, 1958
Stage Struck
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Stage Struck
5.9

Synopsis

A young woman arrives in New York City determined to become a great theatrical star, but discovers that her goal may not be as easily attainable as she had hoped.

Cast

Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda
Lewis Easton
Susan Strasberg
Eva Lovelace
Joan Greenwood
Rita Vernon
Herbert Menzies Marshall
Robert Harley Hedges
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer
Joe Sheridan
Daniel Ocko
Constantine
Frank Campanella
Victor
Pat Harrington Sr.
Benny
John Fiedler
John Fiedler
Adrian
Pat Englund
Gwen Hall
Director Sidney Lumet
Writer Ruth Goetz, Augustus Goetz, Zoe Akins
Composer Alex North
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 22 April 1958
Release date
22 April 1958 USA
Production William Dozier Productions, RKO Radio Pictures
Also known as
Stage Struck, Eines Tages öffnet sich die Tür, Les feux du théâtre, Bag fortæppet, Fascino del palcoscenico, Fedakar Oyuncu, Född till stjärna, Lágrimas da Ribalta, O pothos tis rampas, Pasionata scenei, Quando o Espetáculo Termina, Sed de triunfo, Teatergal, Viattomuuden kukka, Zostać gwiazdą, Увлеченная сценой, 女優志願

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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