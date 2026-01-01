ProductionWilliam Dozier Productions, RKO Radio Pictures
Also known as
Stage Struck, Eines Tages öffnet sich die Tür, Les feux du théâtre, Bag fortæppet, Fascino del palcoscenico, Fedakar Oyuncu, Född till stjärna, Lágrimas da Ribalta, O pothos tis rampas, Pasionata scenei, Quando o Espetáculo Termina, Sed de triunfo, Teatergal, Viattomuuden kukka, Zostać gwiazdą, Увлеченная сценой, 女優志願
Film rating
5.9
Rate12 votes
5.9IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Eva LovelaceI'm not used to anything. These people are used to everything!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.