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Morris Carnovsky Morris Carnovsky
Kinoafisha Persons Morris Carnovsky

Morris Carnovsky

Morris Carnovsky

Date of Birth
5 September 1897
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
1 September 1992
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Cyrano de Bergerac 7.8
Cyrano de Bergerac (1950)
The Life of Emile Zola 7.2
The Life of Emile Zola (1937)
The Second Woman 7.1
The Second Woman (1950)

Filmography

A View from the Bridge 6.9
A View from the Bridge A View From the Bridge / Vu du pont
Drama 1962, France / Italy
The Second Woman 7.1
The Second Woman The Second Woman
Drama, Film-Noir, Mystery 1950, USA
Cyrano de Bergerac 7.8
Cyrano de Bergerac Cyrano de Bergerac
Adventure, Drama, Romantic 1950, USA
The Life of Emile Zola 7.2
The Life of Emile Zola The Life of Emile Zola
Drama, History, Biography 1937, USA
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