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Filmography
Morris Carnovsky
Morris Carnovsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morris Carnovsky
Morris Carnovsky
Morris Carnovsky
Date of Birth
5 September 1897
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
1 September 1992
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Cyrano de Bergerac
(1950)
7.2
The Life of Emile Zola
(1937)
7.1
The Second Woman
(1950)
Filmography
6.9
A View from the Bridge
A View From the Bridge / Vu du pont
Drama
1962, France / Italy
7.1
The Second Woman
The Second Woman
Drama, Film-Noir, Mystery
1950, USA
7.8
Cyrano de Bergerac
Cyrano de Bergerac
Adventure, Drama, Romantic
1950, USA
7.2
The Life of Emile Zola
The Life of Emile Zola
Drama, History, Biography
1937, USA
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