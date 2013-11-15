Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mickey Knox Mickey Knox
Kinoafisha Persons Mickey Knox

Mickey Knox

Mickey Knox

Date of Birth
24 December 1921
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
15 November 2013
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

High Rollers 7.4
High Rollers (1976)
I Walk Alone 7.0
I Walk Alone (1948)
A View from the Bridge 6.9
A View from the Bridge (1962)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bobby Deerfield 6.9
Bobby Deerfield Bobby Deerfield
Romantic, Drama 1977, USA
High Rollers 7.4
High Rollers Bluff storia di truffe e di imbroglioni
Crime, Comedy 1976, Italy
A View from the Bridge 6.9
A View from the Bridge A View From the Bridge / Vu du pont
Drama 1962, France / Italy
Knock on Any Door 6.6
Knock on Any Door Knock on Any Door
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1949, USA
I Walk Alone 7
I Walk Alone I Walk Alone
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1948, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more