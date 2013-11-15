Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mickey Knox
Mickey Knox
Mickey Knox
Mickey Knox
Mickey Knox
Date of Birth
24 December 1921
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
15 November 2013
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
High Rollers
(1976)
7.0
I Walk Alone
(1948)
6.9
A View from the Bridge
(1962)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Film-Noir
Romantic
Year
All
1977
1976
1962
1949
1948
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
Writer
1
6.9
Bobby Deerfield
Bobby Deerfield
Romantic, Drama
1977, USA
7.4
High Rollers
Bluff storia di truffe e di imbroglioni
Crime, Comedy
1976, Italy
6.9
A View from the Bridge
A View From the Bridge / Vu du pont
Drama
1962, France / Italy
6.6
Knock on Any Door
Knock on Any Door
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1949, USA
7
I Walk Alone
I Walk Alone
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1948, USA
