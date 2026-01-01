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Kinoafisha Films Osobyy pacient

Osobyy pacient

, 2026
Russia / Romantic, Drama, Thriller
Going 2
Not going 0
Going 2
Not going 0

Cast

Vladislav Abashin
Vladislav Abashin
Olga Filimonova
Olga Filimonova
Anastasiya Mikulchina
Anastasiya Mikulchina
Milana Lomiya
Artyom Volobuyev
Artyom Volobuyev
Sergey Gorobchenko
Sergey Gorobchenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 1 October 2026
Release date
1 October 2026 Russia КАРО Премьер

Film rating

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