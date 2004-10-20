Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Pédale dure
2.5
Kinoafisha Films Pédale dure
2.5

Pédale dure

, 2004
Pédale dure
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Pédale dure
2.5

Cast

Gérard Darmon
Gérard Darmon
Loïc
Michèle Laroque
Michèle Laroque
Marie Hagutte
Dany Boon
Dany Boon
Sébastien "Seb" Jouve
Jacques Dutronc
Charles
Guillaume Cramoisan
Darling
Ruben Alves
Fripounet
Dominique Besnehard
Dominique Besnehard
Riki
Nathalie Corré
La dame au landau
Firmine Richard
La sage-femme
Victor Garrivier
Le voisin 1
Director Gabriel Aghion
Writer Bertrand Blier, Pierre Palmade, Gabriel Aghion
Composer Jean-Claude Petit
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 20 October 2004
Release date
20 October 2004 Belgium AL
20 October 2004 France
Worldwide Gross $2,998,336
Production Galfin, Aussie Films, Sans Contrefaçon Productions
Also known as
Pédale dure, Pédale douce 3: Elles sont tellement folles qu'elles ont oublié de faire le 2!, Quem Vai Ser o Pai?

Film rating

2.5
Rate 11 votes
2.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Pédale dure

Stuck Together
Stuck Together Comedy
2020, France
5.0
Le Lion
Le Lion Comedy
2020, France
5.0
Le dindon
Le dindon Comedy
2019, France / Belgium
4.0
La Ch'tite famille
La Ch'tite famille Comedy
2018, France
6.0
Radin !
Radin ! Comedy
2017, France
6.0
Lolo
Lolo Comedy
2015, France
5.0
Un plan parfait
Un plan parfait Action, Adventure, Comedy
2012, France
6.0
Welcome to the South
Welcome to the South Comedy
2010, Italy / Germany
6.0
Change of Plans
Change of Plans Romantic, Comedy
2009, France
5.0
De l'autre côté du lit
De l'autre côté du lit Comedy
2008, France
6.0
La maison du bonheur
La maison du bonheur Comedy
2006, France
5.0
Bimboland
Bimboland Romantic, Comedy
1998, France
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more