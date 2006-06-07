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Poster of La maison du bonheur
5.6
Kinoafisha Films La maison du bonheur
5.6

La maison du bonheur

, 2006
La maison du bonheur
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of La maison du bonheur
5.6

Synopsis

On a mission to loosen up, a miser's sets about buying a house in the country for his family.

Cast

Dany Boon
Dany Boon
Charles Boulin
Michèle Laroque
Michèle Laroque
Anne Boulin
Daniel Prévost
Jean-Pierre Draquart
Laurent Gamelon
Donatello Pirelli
Line Renaud
Line Renaud
Tata Suzanne Bailleul
Zinedine Soualem
Zinedine Soualem
Mouloud Mami
Michel Vuillermoz
Michel Vuillermoz
Jacques Kurtz
Ariane Séguillon
Nicole Kurtz
Gaëlle Bona
Élisabeth
Antoine Chappey
Alexis Boulin
Director Dany Boon
Writer Dany Boon
Composer Philippe Rombi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 13 August 2021
World premiere 7 June 2006
Release date
1 November 2008 Czechia
7 June 2006 France
11 November 2006 USA
Worldwide Gross $7,453,316
Production Pathé Renn Productions, Hirsch, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
La maison du bonheur, The House of Happiness, A Casa dos Teus Sonhos, La casa de tus sueños, La casa dels teus somnis, Skrblik, Trautes Heim, Glück allein, Wymarzony domek, Дом со скидкой, 鄉間別墅的幸福生活, Happy Home, 乡间别墅的幸福生活

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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