Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Anthony Wong
Anthony Wong Anthony Wong
Kinoafisha Persons Anthony Wong

Anthony Wong

Anthony Wong

Date of Birth
2 September 1961 Birthday in 3 day(s)
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Infernal Affairs 8.3
Infernal Affairs (2002)
Secret 8.0
Secret (2007)
Hard Boiled 7.8
Hard Boiled (1992)

Filmography

Emmanuelle 4.3
Emmanuelle Emmanuelle
Drama 2024, France
Watch trailer
Valley of the Shadow of Death 6.4
Valley of the Shadow of Death Valley of the Shadow of Death
Crime, Drama, Romantic 2024, Hong Kong
The Sunny Side of the Street 6.6
The Sunny Side of the Street The Sunny Side of the Street
Drama 2022, Hong Kong / Malaysia
Strangers 6.4
Strangers
Drama, Thriller 2018, Great Britain/China/Hong Kong/Taiwan
Ip Man: The Final Fight 6.1
Ip Man: The Final Fight Yip Man: Jung gik yat zin
Action, Biography, Drama 2013, Hong Kong
Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen 6.8
Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen Jing mo fung wan: Chen Zhen
History, Action, Drama 2010, Hong Kong / China
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 6.2
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Secret 8
Secret Secret
Romantic, Drama 2007, Hong Kong
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more