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About
Filmography
Anthony Wong
Anthony Wong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anthony Wong
Anthony Wong
Anthony Wong
Date of Birth
2 September 1961
Birthday in 3 day(s)
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Infernal Affairs
(2002)
8.0
Secret
(2007)
7.8
Hard Boiled
(1992)
Filmography
4.3
Emmanuelle
Emmanuelle
Drama
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Valley of the Shadow of Death
Valley of the Shadow of Death
Crime, Drama, Romantic
2024, Hong Kong
6.6
The Sunny Side of the Street
The Sunny Side of the Street
Drama
2022, Hong Kong / Malaysia
6.4
Strangers
Drama, Thriller
2018, Great Britain/China/Hong Kong/Taiwan
6.1
Ip Man: The Final Fight
Yip Man: Jung gik yat zin
Action, Biography, Drama
2013, Hong Kong
6.8
Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen
Jing mo fung wan: Chen Zhen
History, Action, Drama
2010, Hong Kong / China
6.2
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller
2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Watch trailer
8
Secret
Secret
Romantic, Drama
2007, Hong Kong
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