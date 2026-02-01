Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Assassin
Poster of Assassin
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
2 posters
Going 1
Not going 1
Kinoafisha Films Assassin

Assassin

Assassination: 1932
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 1
Not going 1

Synopsis

In Shanghai in 1932, Zhang Mubai, the leader of a group of traitors, washes away the Japanese army at a celebration banquet, and befriends Jin Yuanbao, a gangster. In order to assassinate Kurokawa, a think-tank for the invasion of...
Assassin - trailer in russian
Assassin  trailer in russian
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 26 February 2026
Release date
26 February 2026 Russia Ten Letters
Production Beijing Heli Creative Film, Kylin Pictures
Also known as
Assassination: 1932, Assassin, 1932 aasta vägiteod, Ansha 1932, Assassin 1932, My 1932, My Story, Tiempo de asesinos, Фантом убийцы
Director
Jiuqin Zhou
Cast
Jinhao Guo
Ray Lui
Di Wang
Ming Wang
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Assassin - trailer in russian
Assassin Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more