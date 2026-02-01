Menu
Best Films of 2025
Assassin
Assassin
Assassination: 1932
Action
Drama
History
Synopsis
In Shanghai in 1932, Zhang Mubai, the leader of a group of traitors, washes away the Japanese army at a celebration banquet, and befriends Jin Yuanbao, a gangster. In order to assassinate Kurokawa, a think-tank for the invasion of...
Assassin
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
26 February 2026
Release date
26 February 2026
Russia
Ten Letters
Production
Beijing Heli Creative Film, Kylin Pictures
Also known as
Assassination: 1932, Assassin, 1932 aasta vägiteod, Ansha 1932, Assassin 1932, My 1932, My Story, Tiempo de asesinos, Фантом убийцы
Director
Jiuqin Zhou
Cast
Jinhao Guo
Ray Lui
Di Wang
Ming Wang
Cast and Crew
6.4
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
